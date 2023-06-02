One person was killed in a small plane crash at around 9 a.m. Friday near Kearney — though authorities haven't yet confirmed who the plane's occupant was, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office.

A passerby called deputies to the crash scene, just south of Interstate 80 about 12 miles east of Kearney, at 9:12 a.m. Friday, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

First responders found the downed aircraft in a field near the east end of Bassway Strip State Wildlife Management Area, a state park that runs along the Platte River just south of the interstate.

The crash involved "a small single engine aircraft," according to the sheriff's office, which reported that preliminary findings indicated no one survived the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will also investigate the crash — along with numerous local and state law enforcement offices, the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

