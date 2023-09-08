The Nebraska State Fair had its best year for attendance since before the coronavirus pandemic.

The fair on Friday announced that 311,900 people attended the 11-day event in Grand Island, 8.5% more than last year. It was also the first time the fair broke the 300,000 mark since 2018.

State Fair Executive Director Jaime Parr said she was pleased with the numbers, especially considering unseasonable heat over Labor Day Weekend.

“We had plenty of heat, as well as some rain and lightning, but we had some really pleasant weather days, too," Parr said in a news release. "A little bit of everything. Despite the hot closing weekend, attendance was really solid.”

Photos: 2023 Nebraska State Fair

This day in history: The last State Fair in Lincoln Midway on the last day Getting ready Camel rides Salute Picking prizes Color Guard Racing pigs Steer Last night Wii gaming Trains Serving food Snake handling Enjoying the rides Fire swalllowing At the fair At the fun house Waiting to show Waiting for a shirt