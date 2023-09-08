Lincoln Journal Star
The Nebraska State Fair had its best year for attendance since before the coronavirus pandemic.
The fair on Friday announced that 311,900 people attended the 11-day event in Grand Island, 8.5% more than last year. It was also the first time the fair broke the 300,000 mark since 2018.
State Fair Executive Director Jaime Parr said she was pleased with the numbers, especially considering unseasonable heat over Labor Day Weekend.
“We had plenty of heat, as well as some rain and lightning, but we had some really pleasant weather days, too," Parr said in a news release. "A little bit of everything. Despite the hot closing weekend, attendance was really solid.”
Photos: 2023 Nebraska State Fair
Michael Poese won the adult division of the Nebraska State Fair corn eating contest Monday.
JOSH SALMON, Grand Island INDEPENDENT
The demolition derby was one of the big events on the last day of the Nebraska State Fair Monday.
JOSH SALMON, GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT
Leo Zulkoski, 6, of Lincoln won the age 12 and under corn eating contest at the Nebraska State Fair this year.
JOSH SALMON,GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT
One Man Band Marc Dobson is always a crowd favorite during the Nebraska State Fair.
JOSH SALMON, Grand Island INDEPENDENT
Antique tractors are always a staple in the Nebraska State Fair Veteran's Day parade.
JOSH SALMON, Grand Island INDEPENDENT
Although they may not be stylish, foam hats are cool when you are in the Foam Zone at the Nebraska State Fair.
JOSH SALMON, Grand Island INDEPENDENT
The Wood River High School band was one of the bands that performed and marched through the Nebraska State Fair.
JOSH SALMON, Grand Island INDEPENDENT
This day in history: The last State Fair in Lincoln
Midway on the last day
Fairgoers enjoy the midway on the last night of the last Lincoln Nebraska State Fair.
Journal Star file photo
Getting ready
Rodney Albers scrubs the exterior of the food stand he and his wife Lisa operate out of Oklahoma City as they set up for the Nebraska State Fair in Lincoln on Aug. 25, 2009.
ERIC GREGORY, Journal Star file photo
Camel rides
Cindy Houselog takes a photo of her friend, Lisa Crumrine, riding a camel at the Nebraska State Fair.
Journal Star file photo
Salute
Vietnam veteran Duane Williams salutes during the Air Force song at the State Fair Veterans Day program on Sept. 4, 2009.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Picking prizes
Maddie Hotler takes time to pick out one of her prizes on the opening day of the last State Fair in Lincoln.
Journal Star file photo
Color Guard
Lincoln American Legion Post 3 color guard member Lumir Vajgrg marches in the parade as part of the State Fair Veterans Day on Sept. 4, 2009.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Racing pigs
Hedrick's Racing Pigs round a corner to the cheers of the crowd during a show at the State Fair on Sept. 6, 2009.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Steer
Haley Ehrke (left), 12, from Orleans leads her crossbred steer Wave to the center of the ring after being declared grand champion of the 4-H Market Beef Show by judge Don MacLennan at the State Fair on Sept. 7, 2009.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Last night
Fairgoers bounce on the Rave Sports Bongo on the last night of the last Lincoln Nebraska State Fair.
Journal Star file photo
Wii gaming
A Wii Resort gaming area was set up inside the State Fair to allow the attendees some relaxing gaming and shade in the heat of the day.
Journal Star file photo
Trains
Megan Speicher and her daughter Fayth Pate watch an HO-Scale model train at the Lincoln Area Model Railroad Club and Museum display at the State Fair on Sept. 5, 2009.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Serving food
Chris Stone (left) prepares an order at Topper during the State Fair. Stone is the grandson of Larry Price, the man who started Topper at the fair in 1934 and went on to open King's Food Host restaurants.
Journal Star file photo
Snake handling
Jill Fleet aka Thrill Kill Jill puts the head of a snake in her mouth during the Lucky Daredevil Thrillshow at the Nebraska State Fair on Aug. 30, 2009.
Journal Star file photo
Enjoying the rides
Brothers Raymond Huynh, 10, and Bamon Huynh, 7, both of Lincoln, enjoy an early morning ride at the Nebraska State Fair on Aug. 29, 2009.
Journal Star File Photo
Fire swalllowing
Tyler Fleet, who goes by the stage name of Tyler Fyre, swallows a flaming torch during the Lucky Daredevil Thrillshow at the State Fair Aug. 30, 2009.
Journal Star file photo
At the fair
Mussie Ridge, 19 months, on the midway Sept. 4, 2009, at the Nebraska State Fair.
Journal Star file photo
At the fun house
Katie Rhodes, 5, Lincoln, enjoys another round of the fun house Sept. 4, 2009, at the Nebraska State Fair.
Journal Star file photo
Waiting to show
Jenna Trumete, 14, from Phillips and Kallie Rother, 14, from Grand Island await their turn to show their horses at the Nebraska State Fair on Aug. 29, 2009.
Journal Star file photo
Waiting for a shirt
Blake Kliewer, age 4, from Aurora waits anxiously for his airbrushed T-shirt at the Nebraska State Fair on Aug. 29, 2009.
Journal Star file photo
