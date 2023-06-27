The Nebraska Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved more than $61 million for 65 grants for broadband internet projects.

The money comes from the 2023 Capital Projects Fund Grant Program, which had received 130 applications for broadband buildout funding.

“The Capital Projects Fund is another opportunity for qualified applicants to bring broadband to Nebraskans most in need of these services,” said Commission Chair Dan Watermeier in the news release.

The grants are awarded by the PSC in the 1st and 3rd Congressional Districts. In each district, at least $40 million in grant funding was available for eligible broadband projects.

In the 1st District, 27 grants were awarded, totaling $40.3 million. Seward County had three projects approved with applications from Allo Communications worth $9.27 million. Charter Communications received $3.18 million for projects in Lancaster County, while Windstream received $3.2 million for a project in Denton.

The 3rd District had 38 grants with a total of $21.03 million.

All projects that receive grant awards are required to be completed by December 27, 2024, unless the PSC grants an extension.

Funding is still available for Third District projects, and the commission plans to open an additional window for applications. Projects that were not approved initially may be resubmitted for consideration. “We want to distribute the entire amount of grant funding available,” Watermeier said.

