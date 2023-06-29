Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a nonprofit serving military and first responders around the country, has paid off the mortgage on the home of a Saunders County deputy who died last year.

Jeff Hermanson, a Nebraska native, was 45 when he died after a job-related heart attack on June 22, 2022.

Born in Wahoo, Hermanson grew up near Cedar Bluffs and served for more than 20 years as deputy for the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department. In 1996, while still in high school, he joined the Cedar Bluffs Fire Department, where he served for three decades.

The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responder Home Program pays off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty, pass away from 9/11-related illnesses and leave behind young children.

“To have our mortgage paid is such a blessing,” Hermanson’s wife, Cindi, said. “The support we have received has just been unbelievable. If Jeff was going to have to leave this Earth without us, he managed to make sure we were taken care of.”

Hermanson’s biggest accomplishment and the greatest joy of his career was his K9 partner, Rudy, according to a press release.

He is survived by his wife and their two teenage sons, Brayden and Carter.

“July 4th is a day we celebrate America’s freedom with barbecues, beach days and fireworks — all things we can enjoy because of our brave first responders and military members who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe,” said Frank Siller, chairman and CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. “Today we honor the memory of those heroes who gave up their lives by ensuring the families they left behind can stay in their homes.”