Libby McKay is constantly on the lookout when traveling around Norfolk, hoping to solve a mystery.

The questions bedeviling McKay: How did a Milton — a two-story home ordered a century ago from a Sears & Roebuck Co. catalog — end up in this northeast Nebraska city. Is it still standing?

The Milton most certainly made it here. A 1916 Sears catalog said so.

“There’s a story here, and I’d like to hear it,” said McKay, director of Norfolk’s Elkhorn Valley Museum.

“I want to find it … if it’s still here.”

From 1908 to 1940, Sears & Roebuck customers ordered as many as 70,000 homes. Other lesser-known companies also offered homes from catalogs and sold comparable numbers. The houses, often called “kit homes,” were delivered by train.

An unknown number of the kit homes were constructed in Nebraska. But many of the ones that have been identified hold an added cachet. Sears homes in particular carry credibility among architectural historians and home buyers looking for a well-made house with history.

Rebecca Hunter, an architectural historian from Elgin, Illinois, has spent decades researching catalog homes. “The most intriguing oral history associated with a home, is perhaps, ‘This house came on the train,’” Hunter wrote in her book, “Mail-Order Homes: Sears Homes and other Kit Houses.”

Costs for Sears homes ranged from $146 in 1911 for a two-room cottage to $9,990 for a 10-room design in 1920, according to Hunter’s book. The cost of the lot, foundation and construction labor typically doubled the catalog price.

Early Sears versions were known solely by their design number, but later ones carried names, such as the Greenview, the Rosita and the Princeville.

No matter the version, Sears homes were well-designed and made to last, Hunter said.

Jan Paulsen owns a Langston in Cedar Bluffs. She learned it was a catalog home shortly after she bought the house nearly 15 years ago.

“It’s rock solid,” she said of her home. “I believe if the winds would blow, it would stand.”

Just how many have survived remains a mystery, Hunter said. Sears’ records have been lost to time, which also complicates the authentication process.

The challenge for people looking to spot Sears homes in their communities is they don’t stand out, said Ed Zimmer, an architectural historian in Lincoln. “The Sears homes blended in so well with other homes during this period, they now are hard to spot and difficult to verify.”

Kellie Knop knows exactly what she has: a Sears Paloma design built in the 1920s in Lincoln. She learned about her home’s history from its previous owner, Luann Wandsnider, who received the news from a newspaper reporter in the 1990s.

“I was pleasantly surprised. I had no idea,” Wandsnider recalled.

When it was time to sell, Wandsnider left a copy of the Lincoln Journal Star story with her real estate agent.

Knop bought the house in the early 2000s because it was live-in ready, but she appreciates the fact “it has history.”

Ben and Denise Benegas wanted something with a little age for their retirement home. Two years before their retirement in 2010 from the University of Iowa, the couple started hunting for an older home, with an eye on a kit one. They looked at 200 homes in Iowa and surrounding states.

They found their home in Stromsburg, and discovered it was a Sears Design No. 160.

On their first visit, Ben Benegas said, the couple realized just how much work it needed. “We said, ‘Oh my.’ It needed a roof, it needed a heating system. Some pipes had frozen. We called (the real estate agent) immediately. ‘This is the one.’”

Benegas said a neighbor told him it was a Sears catalog home and others in town confirmed it. The couple found a book of Sears homes and saw theirs was nearly a dead ringer. Their house later was included on a state-by-state list of Sears homes.

Hunter and Zimmer caution those who believe they have a kit house: Matching your home with a design from a catalog page might not be enough.

True proof often is found on the framing boards. Sears, for example, stamped solid numbers and letters near the ends of the boards — usually a capital letter followed by one or more numbers.

Hunter’s book offers additional tips for verifying a catalog home:

* Blueprints with a mail-order model name, number or company logo.

* Title searches or tax records listing a mail-order company as the architect, buyer, seller, owner or payer of real estate taxes.

* Documents, including correspondence, guarantees, instruction manuals or parts lists.

* Mortgage records, in the case of companies that offered financing.

Hunter said testimonials from historians, previous owners and neighbors often pique a homeowner’s interest.

Kelsey Shirk received a letter addressed to the “current owner” of her home on Garfield Street in Lincoln about a year after she moved in. The writer, a woman in her 90s living in Minnesota, wrote about how her parents had built the Sears Rodessa-design home that she lived in as a child.

“I hope you are still enjoying your first home. I think it is the perfect size for one,” she wrote in a follow-up note. Shirk said she enjoys everything about her home, except possibly the front door, which is a bit off-center.

Dan and Indi Goebel, who bought their home in Omaha’s Dundee district in 2021, were intrigued that their home looked strikingly similar to a Sears Preston design.

“Even the closets are the same,” Indi Goebel said.

But Hunter expressed some doubt and said she’d need to see the stamping on framing boards.

Dan Goebel said he was disappointed by the assessment but understands. “We’ll keep looking (for a stamp),” he said.

Hunter has compiled a state-by-state list of verified Sears homes. Kelli Bacon with History Nebraska keeps her own list. Nebraskans with verified catalog homes can report them to Bacon.

In some situations, Hunter said, homeowners think they have a particular kit home, only to find out it’s another. Sears had competitors, including Montgomery Ward, Gordon-Van Tine and Aladdin.

Brad and Kim Spady heard the talk: Their home in Imperial was a Sears home. “People were constantly saying it,” Brad Spady said.

Now they know it is a kit home … but from Gordon-Van Tine, a company based in Davenport, Iowa, in the early 1900s.

Kim Spady said she had her eye on the home. The couple pounced when it became available in 2005. Like others, they didn’t buy the house because it was a catalog home.

“We bought it because we love it,” Kim Spady said. “I was just tickled to find out what it was.”

The Flatwater Free Press is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter.

