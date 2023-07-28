A 63-year-old Lincoln man died after his motorcycle plunged into a ditch in Council Bluffs, Iowa, last week.

The crash happened July 22 near the interchange between eastbound Interstate 80 and the on-ramp onto northbound Interstate 29, according to Council Bluffs Police Department Sgt. Josh Hughes.

Hughes said Robert Spencer Sr.'s motorcycle veered right off the roadway "for an unknown reason."

According to Hughes, Spencer was riding alongside his wife when the two were separated in traffic. After his wife arrived at their intended destination and was unable to get hold of Spencer, a missing-persons report was filed at around 4:30 p.m.

Authorities were unable to find Spencer for nearly a day, until they were able to track his phone. They found the 63-year-old's body a considerable distance off of the interstate around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to Hughes.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation, Hughes said.

Spencer worked for Cornhusker International Trucking Company, loved to ride motorcycles and was a gun collector, according to his obituary.

These are the highways in Nebraska with the most fatalities. These are the highways in Nebraska with the most fatalities.