Organic rancher Dave Hutchinson, who raises buffalo and cattle near Rose, Nebraska, knows the importance of clean water.

Years ago, he learned the art of protecting his 5,000 acres, his soil, animals and water, without the use of harmful chemicals used on so many acres of agricultural land in Nebraska. His actions also have protected the health of his family from the harmful effects of nitrates and toxic chemicals.

“Your body needs healthy water,” Hutchinson said. “Anytime you have high nitrates, you’re going to have pesticides and insecticides and chemicals that are harmful to the cells in your body.”

Healthy water is important for a body to help heal itself, he said. It’s a factor in ensuring the health of Nebraska’s soil and crops. To ensure that, he monitors the water in his wells to make sure they aren’t being contaminated from upstream fields using chemical farming.

His question to the rest of Nebraskans is: Do you know what’s in your water? Do you know the effects of nitrates from fertilizers, animal feedlots, septic systems, urban drainage and agricultural chemicals that seep into your groundwater?

The Guardians of the Aquifer will have some of those answers at its “What’s in Our Water, Nebraska?” forum on water quality on Saturday. It runs 9 a.m.-noon at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union Hall, 1409 Old Farm Road. It’s open to the public, and it’s free. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m.

Six experts will make up the panel, including Jesse Bell, the Claire M. Hubbard Professor of Water, Climate and Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, who will talk about Nebraska water quality and its public health implications.

Nebraska ranks seventh-highest in the country in pediatric cancer.

High numbers of pediatric cancer cases, especially central nervous system tumors, leukemia, and lymphoma, are associated with Nebraska watersheds that have high levels of nitrates (a fertilizer) or atrazine (a weed killer) in surface and groundwater, according to a University of Nebraska Medical Center research team.

Bell said studies have shown a correlation between areas in the state with higher rates of pediatric cancer and a higher contamination of groundwater and water quality issues. He will talk about solutions and opportunities to help educate Nebraska residents on pediatric cancer and other health issues.

“There are solutions for this and if we are able to enact some of these solutions, that can help protect the livelihoods of those who are most at risk or most vulnerable to the health impacts associated with these water quality issues,” Bell said.

“This is not a run-for-the-hills type of situation, but it is something we need to be cognizant of so that we can reduce risk.”

People need the information and education that forums like this can provide, Bell said.

Participants will also be offered pointers at the forum on how to approach appointed and elected officials to make their views known in a way that’s most persuasive, and can get ideas on how local ordinances can be amended and strengthened to put meaningful restrictions on how animal feeding operations are managed, including their waste management.

After the panel presentations, people will break into small groups to share specific actions and ideas to improve and protect Nebraska’s water resources.

The event sponsor is Guardians of the Aquifer, which has a goal to educate citizens on water quality issues that impact human health and to identify opportunities to improve water systems in Nebraska through citizen action.

