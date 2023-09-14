Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday appointed state Sen. Tom Briese to the state treasurer's office.

Briese, a second-term lawmaker from Albion, will replace Treasurer John Murante on Nov. 1, according to a news release from the governor's office.

Murante was appointed to lead the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement System, which manages pensions for state employees.

"Sen. Briese has the respect of his peers and has been a great representative for District 41 in the Legislature," Pillen said in a statement. "He's a proven leader on tax policy reform, which will serve him well in his new role as treasurer."

Briese was first elected to the Legislature in 2016 and reelected in 2020. He currently serves as the chairman of the Executive Board and is on the Revenue Committee. Briese previously led the General Affairs Committee.

A fourth-generation family farmer, Briese has degrees in agricultural economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a law degree from Nebraska Law.

Briese said he was honored to be appointed to become treasurer.

"I have truly enjoyed my time in the Legislature and am proud of the accomplishments achieved during my tenure, as well as the relationships that were forged," Briese said. "I look forward to this new opportunity and continuing to serve the people of our great state."

Murante, who was elected to a second term as state treasurer in 2022, will leave office on Sept. 18. Assistant State Treasurer Rachel Biar will manage the day-to-day operations of the office until Briese assumes responsibilities in November.

Pillen will also get to select Briese's replacement to finish his tenure in the Legislature.

The governor's office said information regarding the selection process will be provided at a later date.

Briese's selection comes after several high-profile candidates put their names forward for the job, including state Sen. Julie Slama, the chair of the Legislature's Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committees; Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg; former treasurer candidate Taylor Royal of Omaha; and Biar.