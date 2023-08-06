As a petition drive seeking to overturn Nebraska's newly signed law providing tax incentives for private and faith-based school donors nears its deadline to gather 61,000 signatures, Lancaster County's election commissioner reminded voters they can remove their name from a petition after signing it.

Todd Wiltgen said his office published a downloadable affidavit on the commission's website last week for voters to remove their name from a petition in response to "a few dozen" calls from voters seeking to do so after signing the petition to put the “Opportunity Scholarships Act” on the ballot next year.

Wiltgen, who Gov. Jim Pillen tabbed in February to be Lancaster County's election commissioner, said that in his limited experience at the helm, it's "not uncommon for people to sign petitions and then to have second thoughts."

"You have a lot of interest on both sides, a lot of monetary — a lot of money being spent, for and against it," Wiltgen said of the petition, launched in June by Support Our Schools Nebraska, a coalition led by the Nebraska State Education Association.

"And so I just think with that added focus, it just kind of increased the interest in having people's names removed from the petition," Wiltgen said.

When the act (LB753) takes effect in January 2024, individuals and entities will be able to reduce their tax liability by making donations to scholarship funds that help students attend private schools across the state.

The total amount of tax credits available in each of the first two years will be $25 million, with the cap set to increase to $100 million after — or about one-tenth the amount of money appropriated by the state for public school education annually.

Opponents of the law, which include teachers’ unions, school board leaders, education policy organizations and advocates of individuals with disabilities, say the policy harms students, families and schools in multiple ways.

While money has flooded into both Support Our Schools and Keep Kids First — the group of state senators, community leaders and business owners urging Nebraskans not to sign the petition — there have been only a handful of petition signers who have actually submitted affidavits to have their signatures removed from the petition, according to officials.

Wiltgen, who said his office heard from numerous voters who sought an affidavit and reported that they initially didn't understand the petition they were signing, said Friday the office hadn't actually received any affidavits from voters wishing to have their names removed.

Nebraska's Secretary of State had received three such affidavits as of Friday, a spokeswoman said.

Elsewhere in the state, election commissioners haven't reported anywhere near the same call volume that Wiltgen's office has tracked in the weeks since the petition drive launched.

Valerie Stoj, the public relations coordinator for the Douglas County Election Commission, said Friday that she hadn't heard of anyone calling the election office in Nebraska's most populous county to have their names removed from a petition this election cycle.

Though Stoj said that she had seen signature gatherers with Support Our Schools and Paid Sick Leave for Nebraskans, the other ongoing statewide petition drive, working in Omaha, more attention locally seems to be on petition efforts to recall three city officials.

Lisa Poff, the election commissioner in Buffalo County, said Friday that her office hasn't received any calls from would-be second-guessers, either.

In fact, Poff said, her office hasn't received any calls about the Support Our Schools referendum petition at all — a break with previous petition drives, when voters have called the election commission seeking directions on how they could track down a petition to sign it.

Poff, who has worked for Buffalo County's election commission since 1997 and led the office for a decade, said she hasn't received a call from a voter wanting to remove their name from a petition in more than 10 years.

"I can remember one specifically, and that was before I was even election commissioner, so it's been a hot minute," she said.

Election commissioners in Sarpy, Hall and Scotts Bluff counties weren't available for comment Friday.

Keep Kids First, the group spearheading the "decline to sign" campaign, spent $582,000 opposing the signature drive as of July 26, according to the most recent state campaign spending reports first reported by the Nebraska Examiner.

Some of that money has been used to employ “blockers” who shadow the Support Our Schools petition circulators in an effort to thwart signatures and ensure gatherers are accurately representing the petition.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn has accused gatherers of "not being honest they ask people to sign," the Nebraska Examiner reported — a sentiment echoed by some of the callers who told Lancaster County's Election Commission they had been misled, Wiltgen said.

But as of this week, the Secretary of State's office hadn't received a single formal complaint about Support Our Schools petition circulators, said Jackie Ourada, the office's communications specialist.

"We do keep a complaint log for each petition," she said in an email. "It is public record and can be requested; however, it's blank right now."

