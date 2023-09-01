Gov. Jim Pillen will lead a trade delegation to South Korea and Japan next week.

The group, which includes the state's Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton, other government officials and ag-related business representatives, plans multiple stops in both countries.

“South Korea and Japan are tremendous consumers of Nebraska agriculture products,” Pillen said in a press release. “This visit will strengthen our already well-established partnerships.”

The trade mission will include visits to hydrogen facilities, engineering corporations, and meetings with South Korean and Japanese officials.

Earlier this summer, a delegation of Nebraska businesses leaders and officials went to Vietnam for Pillen’s first trade mission.

