Gov. Jim Pillen will lead a trade delegation to South Korea and Japan next week.
The group, which includes the state's Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton, other government officials and ag-related business representatives, plans multiple stops in both countries.
“South Korea and Japan are tremendous consumers of Nebraska agriculture products,” Pillen said in a press release. “This visit will strengthen our already well-established partnerships.”
The trade mission will include visits to hydrogen facilities, engineering corporations, and meetings with South Korean and Japanese officials.
Earlier this summer, a delegation of Nebraska businesses leaders and officials went to Vietnam for Pillen’s first trade mission.
Top Journal Star photos for August 2023
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!