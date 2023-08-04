Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen wants to make sure livestock producers affected by heat are getting the right amount of disaster funding.

Pillen sent a letter Friday to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack — a day after he spoke to him on the phone — asking him to ensure Nebraska cattle producers will receive the maximum payment from the Livestock Indemnity Program for losses they incurred during a short but intense heat wave last week.

Many areas of the state saw triple-digit temperatures last week, and some areas saw heat indexes that reached over 115 degrees. The "trifecta of extreme heat, high humidity and no air movement (resulted) in catastrophic conditions for market-ready, fat cattle," Pillen wrote in the letter.

He did not provide any details about actual losses.

Pillen pointed out that by law, Livestock Indemnity Program payments should cover 75% of the market value of affected livestock, but in practice the Agriculture Department makes payments based on a last year's market rates, which, "does not accurately capture current market prices," Pillen wrote.

In his letter, he said payments based on last year's market rates would cover only about 50% of Nebraska cattle producers' actual losses from last week's heat wave.

Pillen wrote that the department's deputy administrator has the authority to "correct this discrepancy" and "should do so immediately." He cited as recent precedent the department's agreement to make modified payments last year to North Dakota beef producers who lost calves due to a late-season blizzard.

"Nebraska would like to work with your team to identify a similar solution to assist our producers," Pillen wrote.

Pillen's letter follows one from First District Rep. Mike Flood earlier in the week.

Flood sent a letter to Vilsack on Monday imploring the Ag Department and Farm Service Agency to "work quickly and diligently" in processing producers' applications for assistance, accurately calculating their payments and delivering those payments quickly.

Flood also asked Vilsack to provide him with "periodic updates and briefings" on the process.

