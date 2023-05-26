Gift this article
Brig. Gen. Craig Strong, a 30-year veteran of the Nebraska National Guard who has worked at the Pentagon for the last four years, was named Friday by Gov. Jim Pillen to become Nebraska's next adjutant general and director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.
Strong will succeed Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, who has been adjutant general since 2013 and is retiring after a decade of leading more than 4,500 Army and Air National Guard personnel.
The change of command will take place during a ceremony at Pinnacle Bank Arena on July 8.
Strong will immediately face a recruitment challenge to bring Nebraska Guard personnel numbers back to full strength.
"COVID compromised our ability to recruit in the schools for about two years," Bohac noted during a news conference at the Capitol, "but recruiting is turning around now."
"There is no better civics education than service in the Nebraska National Guard," Strong said, and he will lead a statewide effort to "secure the future pipeline of soldiers and airmen."
Under Bohac's leadership, the Guard was a vital resource in responding to record flooding, tornadoes and storm damage, helping implement the state's response to the COVID pandemic and responding to some civic unrest.
"It's been an amazing journey," he said.
Pillen saluted Bohac and members of the Guard for their public service.
Bohac, he said, is the longest-serving adjutant general in the 50 states, having worked under the command of three governors.
Strong currently is assigned to the National Guard Bureau in Washington and has served in Iraq.
A graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law and former practicing attorney in Lincoln, he is a former president of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health.
Photos: National Guard Sendoff held at Memorial Stadium
Photos: National Guard Sendoff held at Memorial Stadium

Troops from the Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion march on to the field to take part in a departure ceremony on Sunday at Memorial Stadium. One hundred thirty-one Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers of Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion were seen off by their families and elected officials on Sunday. The Guard unit, based in Mead, is deploying overseas to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility where it will serve as a security force working with other U.S. military and partner nation forces.
