Gift this article
Share this article paywall-free.
With children lined up on the Capitol steps behind him and about 30 senators gathered in front of them, Gov. Jim Pillen on Tuesday signed into law private and parochial school choice legislation that Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn has championed for seven years.
"Everybody can have a choice now," Linehan said following the celebratory event. "No matter where they live."
"My community can't wait," Sen. Justin Wayne, who represents a North Omaha legislative district, said.
"It's time that opportunity is afforded to every kid," Pillen said.
"Our kids are our future and we're never going to give up on a kid, ever," the governor said. "This will help make sure no kid is left behind."
The bill (LB753) provides individual and corporate taxpayers with a state income tax credit equal to that taxpayer's contribution to scholarships for private and parochial schools.
It's a proposal that was vigorously opposed by public school representatives.
The initial appropriation to fund the bill was set at $25 million a year, but is authorized to rise to $100 million after three years.
Pillen noted during Tuesday's celebration that it will also be accompanied by a $300 million increase in funding for public schools.
"Kids deserve extraordinary public and private education," the governor said, "and it's time that opportunity is offered to every kid.
"Every kid needs to find the right fit."
The bill was enacted on a 33-11 vote after a similar vote count freed the proposal from a filibuster waged by its opponents, gathering exactly the number required to make its way to enactment.
Critical votes were cast by Wayne and Sen. Terrell McKinney, two Democrats who represent North Omaha and its largely black community.
Another Democrat, Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, also supplied a vital vote.
"It has been an issue I have struggled with," Wayne told the gathering at the foot of the steps leading up the Capitol's north entrance.
"Education is a passport to the future," he said, "and my community can't wait."
And "that's not a knock on public schools," Wayne said.
Parents just need to be able to find "the best education fit for their children," he said.
During debate on the bill, Wayne and McKinney had referred to specific stories about North Omaha kids who succeeded in parochial schools after failing in public schools.
"It is high time," Linehan said. Kids who "get bullied or don't just fit in and are not learning" need another opportunity, she said.
"Now there is no choice for kids from families with a limited income," Linehan said.
Tanya Santos, principal at Omaha Holy Name, said the legislation will allow families "an opportunity to find the best fit for their children."
Children from St. Teresa's Catholic Church in Lincoln, Cathedral of the Risen Christ School in Lincoln, Holy Name School in Omaha and Kearney Catholic School participated in the event, holding a long banner that proclaimed: "Choice = Hope."
Firm plans AltEn cleanup; Lincoln East student has full ride to Notre Dame; Sam Griesel’s ‘unbelievable’ stretch includes Netflix role.
Photos: The business of governing in Nebraska in 2023
Gov. Jim Pillen (center) talks with Sens. Bruce Bostelman (left) and John Lowe before a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Camp Ashland on Friday. Breaking a long-standing tradition, Pillen is not releasing his event schedule, which in the past would have included events such as the one Friday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Christ Lincoln Schools fourth grader Hudson Parr (right) rides the metal pig statue named Petunia as Gov. Jim Pillen watches on March 1.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The reception area to the Governor's Hearing Room at the Capitol begins to fill up as lawmakers gather for the announcement of who will fill Nebraska's open Senate seat on Jan. 12.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen has asked for help in naming a pig statue in the reception area to the Governor's Office at the Capitol. The pig is a nod toward Pillen's career as a hog producer.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen (left) announces the appointment of former Gov. Pete Ricketts to become Nebraska's next senator. Ricketts' wife, Susanne Shore (right) was among those gathered for the announcement Jan. 12 at the Capitol in Lincoln. The vacancy was created with the departure of Ben Sasse, who will become the next University of Florida president.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen speaks at his inaugural ball in Omaha on Jan. 7.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Sen. Jen Day of Omaha hands off papers to Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler during a bill introduction period Jan. 5.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Index clerk Carol Koranda (left) accepts papers from a senator during a bill introduction period for the new Legislature on Jan. 5 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Military personnel stand near the entrance of the west chamber as inauguration ceremonies begin Jan. 5 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen and his wife, Suzanne, shake hands as they exit the chamber following his inauguration on Jan. 5.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (left) shakes hands with Attorney General Mike Hilgers on Jan. 5 after swearing-in ceremonies at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A camera flash illuminates newly elected Gov. Jim Pillen (center left) as he is escorted through the Capitol Rotunda to be sworn in on Jan. 5.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Newly elected Gov. Jim Pillen gives remarks following his inauguration on Jan. 5 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha shows his son, Leon, around the Capitol as the Legislature opened its 2023 session on Jan. 4.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Senators gather in the chamber on the first day of the 2023 session on Jan. 4.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A new senator wears a legislative pin on the first day of the 2023 session on Ja. 4.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Merv Riepe sets down his notebook ahead of the first day of Legislature on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Newly elected senators are sworn in on the first day of the session on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Senators tally votes during the election of the Education Committee chair on Jan. 4. Senators who have supported ending secret balloting for committee chairs opted to delay consideration of the rules change until later this month.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The 2023 Nebraska Legislature is called to order on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kristina Konecko, an administrative aide for Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, boxes up items at his old desk Jan. 3 at the Capitol on the day before the new session was to begin.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Those in attendance on the first day of the 2023 Legislature stand for the National Anthem on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Jana Hughes of Seward on the first day of the 2023 legislative session on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a ceremonial swearing-in of Sen. Pete Ricketts with his daughter Eleanor Ricketts and wife Susanne Shore on Monday on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press
Senators gather to listen to Gov. Jim Pillen deliver his State of the State address on Wednesday at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon rubs his eyes while listening to floor comments earlier this year at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln has children's drawings on her desk at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen delivers his State of the State on Wednesday at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln listens as Gov. Jim Pillen delivers his State of the State on on Jan. 25 at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
A Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26 drew a crowd to the Capitol. Among the bills being heard was LB77, which would remove the requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Justin Wayne (left) of Omaha laughs while giving instructions regarding testifying before a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26 at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
John Lee (left), an opponent of LB77, open carries his great-great grandfather's musket outside a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26 at the Capitol. "This is the only arms that they knew of when they were writing the Constitution," Lee said. LB77 would remove a requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
People line up before a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26 at the Capitol. Among bills being heard were one from Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon that would remove the requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A proponent of Sen. Tom Brewer's concealed carry bill (LB77) wears a Gadsden flag shirt outside a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26. The bill would remove the requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Members of the First Nebraska Volunteer Infantry -- Ron Rockenbach (from left), Gage Stermensky, Paul Hadley, David Smith and Keith Rockefeller -- guard the Abraham Lincoln statue on the west side of the Nebraska Capitol on the 214th anniversary of his birthday on Sunday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha reacts during a testimony on LB575, also known as the "Sports and Spaces Act," during a hearing in front of the Education Committee at the Capitol on Monday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Ben Jackson speaks in favor of LB575, also known as the "Sports and Spaces Act," during a hearing in front of the Education Committee at the Capitol on Monday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Opponents gather at the Nebraska Capitol Wednesday ahead of a rally to voice opposition to a bill seeking to limit when abortions can be performed. Lawmakers heard from a large contingent of supporters and opponents during a public hearing later in the day.
ERIN BAMER, Omaha WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Pete Ricketts talks with supporters in front of the Nebraska State Capitol prior to the Walk for Life rally in downtown Lincoln on Jan. 28.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Walk for Life participants gather at the state Capitol on Saturday before marching to the Nebraska Union.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Patrick Mediner (from left), Ben Haus, JP Mattern, Ben Maly, Thomas West, Keaton Weiman, Ajay Sealock, Morgan Armagost and Mason Beck stand shirtless with painted chests at the Walk for Life on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
A sign for the Nebraska Walk for Life sits on front of the Nebraska state Capitol on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Notes for a speech in favor of LB575, also known as the "Sports and Spaces Act," rest on the ground during a hearing in front of the Education Committee at the Capitol on Feb. 13.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Juniper Meadow, a trans woman and minister, speaks in opposition of LB575, also known as the "Sports and Spaces Act," during a hearing in front of the Education Committee at the Capitol on Monday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen (left) and former Gov. Pete Ricketts laugh during the announcement of Ricketts' appointment to Nebraska's open Senate seat. The vacancy was left open by the departure of Ben Sasse, who will become the next University of Florida president.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
From left, Nebraska State Sen. Rita Sanders and Gov. Jim Pillen greet supporter Mikayla Pond and her newborn Gemma Pond, of Lincoln, Neb., after the signing of LB 574, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb.
Justin Wan - member image share, Lincoln Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen signs a copy of LB574 on Monday the Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen kisses newborn Gemma Pond at the signing ceremony of LB 574, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb.
Justin Wan - member image share, Lincoln Journal Star
State Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh (from left), Megan Hunt, Kathleen Kauth, John Fredrickson, Wendy DeBoer, Mike Jacobson and Lou Ann Linehan watch the board during the final votes on LB574 on Friday at the Capitol. The bill limits gender-affirming care for transgender youth and bans abortion after 12 weeks.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Maghie Miller-Jenkins, left, and Brenna Thompson, both of Lincoln, Neb., protest against abortion ban LB 574 bill, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. The Nebraska Legislature on Friday approved a 12-week abortion ban and restrictions on gender-affirming care for children in a move so contentious that lawmakers on both sides have said they may be unable to work together in the future.
Justin Wan - member image share, Lincoln Journal Star
D Mack and Billie Douglass of Lincoln console each other after the Nebraska Legislature passed LB574, which bans some gender-affirming care for trans youth, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb./Lincoln Journal Star via AP)
Justin Wan - member image share, Lincoln Journal Star
Juju Tyner of Lincoln, right, leads the singing of Over the Rainbow during the protest of LB 574, which limits gender-affirming care for trans youth, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb.
Justin Wan - member image share, Lincoln Journal Star
Khalisha Casey of Lincoln protests LB574, which limits gender-affirming care for trans youth, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb.
Justin Wan - member image share, Lincoln Journal Star
Protestors of LB 574, which limits gender-affirming care for trans youth, gather outside the legislative chamber, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb.
Justin Wan - member image share, Lincoln Journal Star
State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha speaks during the final reading of LB574, which limits gender-affirming care for trans youth, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb.
Justin Wan - member image share, Lincoln Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or
dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!