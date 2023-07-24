Gov. Jim Pillen on Monday announced the creation of a working group that will examine ways to reform how property valuations are set in Nebraska.
"Valuation increases in Nebraska have become an unbearable burden for homeowners, businesses, and agricultural producers across our state," Pillen said in a news release.
Under state law, county assessors are responsible for setting property valuations using "accepted mass appraisal techniques."
That typically includes comparing one property to another of similar size and characteristics like garages, roofs and number of plumbing fixtures.
It can also include examining changes to existing properties like adding a room, tearing down a garage or evaluating the effect of outside influences on a property.
While properties are assessed at or near 100% of their actual value, agricultural and horticultural land is assessed at or near 75% of value, under a change made to state law.
In recent years, a limited supply of real property and high demand from buyers combined with low interest rates has pushed property valuations up by double digits in many places across the state.
Property owners in Lancaster County
saw an average increase of 23% in their property valuations in 2023 alone.
Pillen said the working group, which includes officials from his office, state senators, agricultural and business groups, and organizations representing communities, would look for a solution to reduce "the burden of insurmountable valuation growth in recent years."
"It is our job to make sure Nebraska continues to be the best place to live and reckless valuation increases on home and property hinders that commitment to Nebraskans," he said.
Working group members include: State Sens. Lou Ann Linehan and Brad von Gillern of Elkhorn, Joni Albrecht of Thurston, Eliot Bostar of Lincoln, Mike McDonnell of Omaha, the League of Nebraska Municipalities, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Omaha Chamber of Commerce, Nebraska Association of County Officials, Nebraska Cattlemen, Nebraska Farm Bureau, Nebraska Realtors Association, and the Nebraska State Chamber of Commerce.
The new working group follows
a similar committee formed by Pillen last year to study how to update and reform Nebraska's school state aid formula. Several pieces of legislation came from the group, including the creation of a $1 billion Education Future Fund to provide $1,500 in aid to every public school student in Nebraska and a soft cap on the total amount of property taxes schools can request.
