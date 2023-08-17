Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday announced plans for a new prison in Lincoln.

The 1,500-bed prison will be built in northeast Lincoln, on a site near 112th and Adams streets.

Pillen said construction on the multi-custody facility will begin in the fall of 2024. It is expected to employ 1,000 people, double the number of current employees at the state penitentiary.

Pillen said the state paid $17 million for an option for 300-plus acres at that location.

Nebraska lawmakers have approved spending $335 million for a new prison to replace the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary.