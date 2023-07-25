The Nebraska Public Service Commission announced Tuesday that it has reinstated the license of a Kansas-based grain dealer.

The PSC had temporarily suspended the license of Norag LLC last month after the company failed to meet the commission’s requirement that it maintain a minimum net worth and a minimum level of working capital.

However, the Stillwell, Kansas-based company has agreed to a stipulated agreement requiring it to file a satisfactory operating line of credit with the PSC’s grain department by Nov. 1 and share its financial statements with the commission.

“Our grain department and legal team have worked closely with the company to reach this resolution,” said Commission Chair Dan Watermeier. “The stipulated agreement brings the company into compliance while providing producers the protections they deserve.”

Counties with the most farmland in Nebraska Counties with the most farmland in Nebraska #25. Valley #24. South Sioux #23. Chase #22. Boone #21. Rock #20. Antelope #19. Dundy #18. Garden #17. Buffalo #16. Brown #15. Dawson #14. Perkins #13. Keith #12. Knox #11. Red Willow #10. Kimball #9. Cheyenne #8. Morrill #7. Box Butte #6. Sheridan #5. Dawes, North Sioux #4. Holt #3. Custer #2. Lincoln #1. Cherry