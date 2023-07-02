The newly appointed adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard and director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, Brig. Gen. Craig Strong, will officially assume the position in a change of command ceremony Saturday.

The ceremony will take place at the Pinnacle Bank Arena at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.

Strong, a 30-year veteran of the Nebraska National guard, has worked at the Pentagon since 2019 and was named by Gov. Jim Pillen in May to become the new leader. He will succeed Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, who has been adjutant general since 2013 and is retiring.

The Nebraska National Guard is part of the Military Department, which includes the Air National Guard, the Army National Guard and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

In his announcement, Pillen said Bohac's work has been “extraordinary.”

“I’ve learned so much in such a short period of time from him,” Pillen said.

The governor cited Bohac’s leadership, personality and integrity as some of the characteristics that he most appreciated.

Of Strong, a fifth-generation Nebraskan with 35 years of military experience, Pillen said “Nebraskans can be rest assured of his strength, his commitment, his resolve and his character of who he is that he will lead us for years to come.”

Strong holds a master’s degree in economics and a law degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He will become the 34th adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard.

