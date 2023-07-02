The newly appointed adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard and director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, Brig. Gen. Craig Strong, will officially assume the position in a change of command ceremony Saturday.
The ceremony will take place at the Pinnacle Bank Arena at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.
Strong, a 30-year veteran of the Nebraska National guard, has worked at the Pentagon since 2019 and was named by Gov. Jim Pillen in May to become the new leader. He will succeed Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, who has been adjutant general since 2013 and is retiring.
The Nebraska National Guard is part of the Military Department, which includes the Air National Guard, the Army National Guard and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.
In his announcement, Pillen said Bohac's work has been “extraordinary.”
“I’ve learned so much in such a short period of time from him,” Pillen said.
The governor cited Bohac’s leadership, personality and integrity as some of the characteristics that he most appreciated.
Of Strong, a fifth-generation Nebraskan with 35 years of military experience, Pillen said “Nebraskans can be rest assured of his strength, his commitment, his resolve and his character of who he is that he will lead us for years to come.”
Strong holds a master’s degree in economics and a law degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He will become the 34th adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard.
Photos: National Guard Sendoff held at Memorial Stadium
Troops from the Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion march on to the field to take part in a departure ceremony on Sunday at Memorial Stadium. One hundred thirty-one Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers of Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion were seen off by their families and elected officials on Sunday. The Guard unit, based in Mead, is deploying overseas to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility where it will serve as a security force working with other U.S. military and partner nation forces.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Men and women from the Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion march on to the field to take part in a departure ceremony on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium. One hundred thirty-one Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers of Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion were seen off by their families and elected officials on Sunday. The Guard unit, based in Mead, is deploying overseas to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility where it will serve as a security force working with other U.S. military and partner nation forces.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Army National Guard MSG. Christine Hytrek hugs her best friend of ten years, Holly Page, ahead of a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium. One hundred thirty-one Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers of Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion were seen off by their families and elected officials on Sunday. The Guard unit, based in Mead, is deploying overseas to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility where it will serve as a security force working with other U.S. military and partner nation forces.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Henry Labrayere (right) holds the hand of his father, LTC. Zach Labrayere during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday at Memorial Stadium.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Army National Guardsman George Gothman has his ascot adjusted by MSG. Christine Hytrek (from left) as their company prepares to march onto the field for a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium. One hundred thirty-one Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers of Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion were seen off by their families and elected officials on Sunday. The Guard unit, based in Mead, is deploying overseas to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility where it will serve as a security force working with other U.S. military and partner nation forces.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen gives a short statement during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium. One hundred thirty-one Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers of Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion were seen off by their families and elected officials on Sunday. The Guard unit, based in Mead, is deploying overseas to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility where it will serve as a security force working with other U.S. military and partner nation forces.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Family and friends of troops in the Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion listen to speakers while troops stand at ease during a departure ceremony on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium. One hundred thirty-one Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers of Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion were seen off by their families and elected officials on Sunday. The Guard unit, based in Mead, is deploying overseas to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility where it will serve as a security force working with other U.S. military and partner nation forces.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion stand at ease while family and friends in the crowd listen to speakers during a departure ceremony on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium. One hundred thirty-one Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers of Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion were seen off by their families and elected officials on Sunday. The Guard unit, based in Mead, is deploying overseas to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility where it will serve as a security force working with other U.S. military and partner nation forces.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Mayor Gaylor Baird speaks during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium. One hundred thirty-one Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers of Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion were seen off by their families and elected officials on Sunday. The Guard unit, based in Mead, is deploying overseas to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility where it will serve as a security force working with other U.S. military and partner nation forces.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Former Nebraska and Minnesota Vikings running back and now Nebraska National Guard member Terrell Newby (second row, three back) stands at attention among his comrades as they stand at ease during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium. One hundred thirty-one Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers of Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion were seen off by their families and elected officials on Sunday. The Guard unit, based in Mead, is deploying overseas to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility where it will serve as a security force working with other U.S. military and partner nation forces.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Former Nebraska and Minnesota Vikings running back and now Nebraska National Guard member Terrell Newby (right) speaks with fellow guardsman after a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium. One hundred thirty-one Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers of Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion were seen off by their families and elected officials on Sunday. The Guard unit, based in Mead, is deploying overseas to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility where it will serve as a security force working with other U.S. military and partner nation forces.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
E-5 Sgt. Landon Kush hugs his mother Erica Wessel following a departure ceremony for members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium. One hundred thirty-one Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers of Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion were seen off by their families and elected officials on Sunday. The Guard unit, based in Mead, is deploying overseas to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility where it will serve as a security force working with other U.S. military and partner nation forces.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Army National Guardsman hold onto to eagle feathers during a eagle feather ceremony by Lakota Sioux drummers following a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium. In Lakota culture, eagle feathers are given to another in honor, and the feathers are worn with dignity and pride and are treated with great respect. One hundred thirty-one Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers of Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion were seen off by their families and elected officials on Sunday. The Guard unit, based in Mead, is deploying overseas to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility where it will serve as a security force working with other U.S. military and partner nation forces.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Friends and family take photos of as troops exit from a tunnel during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium. One hundred thirty-one Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers of Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion were seen off by their families and elected officials on Sunday. The Guard unit, based in Mead, is deploying overseas to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility where it will serve as a security force working with other U.S. military and partner nation forces.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion stand at ease during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium. One hundred thirty-one Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers of Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion were seen off by their families and elected officials on Sunday. The Guard unit, based in Mead, is deploying overseas to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility where it will serve as a security force working with other U.S. military and partner nation forces.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion stand at ease during a departure ceremony members of Nebraska National Guard Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Memorial Stadium. One hundred thirty-one Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers of Company A, 2-134th Infantry Battalion were seen off by their families and elected officials on Sunday. The Guard unit, based in Mead, is deploying overseas to the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility where it will serve as a security force working with other U.S. military and partner nation forces.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7326 or
dmartirosov@journalstar.com.
On Twitter
@dmrtrsv
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!