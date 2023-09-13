Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana launched its bid to put the question of legalizing cannabis for medical use before voters in the 2024 election on Wednesday.

Speaking to volunteers and supporters at Duffy’s Tavern in downtown Lincoln, campaign manager Crista Eggers said the ballot committee was ready to try again after falling just short in the previous two election cycles.

If anything, the heartbreaking defeats have strengthened Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana’s resolve, Eggers said.

“What our campaign has that others don’t is the heart, the soul, the grit,” she said. “We’re going to get this done — it’s time.”

The third try to legalize medical marijuana in Nebraska started in May, when Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart and former state Sen. Adam Morfeld — co-sponsors of the previous two efforts — refiled language with the Nebraska Secretary of State for a new pair of petitions.

Wishart, who has sponsored bills in the Legislature to create a medical marijuana system in the Cornhusker State, said her latest attempt failed to muster enough support in the Judiciary Committee to advance the measure to the floor for debate.

The new petitions — an effort to do what the Legislature would not, organizers have said — have identical language to a pair of petitions that were circulated around the state during the 2022 campaign.

The first petition would enact a new state statute protecting doctors who recommend cannabis and patients who use it for medical purposes from legal consequences.

The second requires lawmakers to pass a bill legalizing the production, supply and distribution of cannabis for medical purposes.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana will need to submit a number of valid signatures equal to 7% of all registered voters in the state, including at least 5% of voters in 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties, in order to qualify for the November 2024 general election ballot.

That means each petition will need to collect about 87,000 valid signatures before July 3, 2024 — the deadline for submitting them to Secretary of State Bob Evnen.

Eggers said while Wednesday marked the official kickoff of the effort, volunteers have quietly been gathering signatures in counties across the state in what she called a “low and slow” strategy that reengages the core group that has coalesced around the campaign over the past five years.

“Every weekend, we’re out collecting,” she said. “We’ve been out at county fairs and other events. I feel like we’ve made great progress on a $0 budget. These individuals are just doing this on a volunteer basis.”

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana said it plans to use those volunteers and others over the next 10 months in order to achieve its goal.

Any money donated to the ballot committee — Wednesday’s event also doubled as a fundraiser, and organizers say they are continuing to try and raise money to boost the campaign — is put right back into the effort through printing petitions and signs, Eggers said.

But, she added, the campaign is hoping to avoid the frantic rush to the finish line it experienced last time when funding fell through.

Wishart said she is often asked why she keeps pushing to legalize medical marijuana, either through legislation in the halls of the Capitol or in parking lots across the state while collecting signatures.

“If you look throughout history at the big changes that happen, they are always partnered with really intense journeys,” she said. “We’ve all made a commitment to each other because we are all affected.”

Coming up just short of reaching the ballot in the previous two attempts has taught Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana organizers and volunteers what it will take to get it done, Wishart added.

Morfeld said support for medical marijuana crosses party lines and transcends politics. During his 2022 campaign to become Lancaster County Attorney, Morfeld said he often spoke with people who told him they did not support his campaign but backed the medical marijuana ballot initiatives.

“It’s a real honor to be a part of an issue like that but also to be a part of an issue that is going to help people and help save lives in many instances,” Morfeld said.

If Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana is successful, Nebraska will become the 48th state to legalize cannabis for medical use.

Legalizing medical marijuana is opposed by Gov. Jim Pillen as well as Smart Approaches to Marijuana, which has said that the effort would lead to more public health problems, mental illnesses and other issues.

Eggers, who got involved with the medical marijuana issue to help her son Colton, who has epilepsy, said the campaign was going to attempt to seize on the support it’s built over the past several years.

“We’re not going to make the mistake of underestimating what we can do and what Nebraskans can do,” she said.

