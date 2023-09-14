More than a year after the Legislature passed a bill meant to help incarcerated Nebraskans access health care coverage upon their release from state prisons, two state agencies have partnered to implement the program.

The Department of Correctional Services is assisting those nearing release from state custody with Nebraska Medicaid enrollment — a practice required by LB921, which took effect July 1, more than a year after the Legislature passed the bill on a 46-0 vote in April 2022. Three senators were excused.

The law requires the state to provide in person, over-the-phone or video conference assistance to inmates applying for Medicaid benefits at least 60 days prior to their release.

The bill, sponsored by former Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, requires the Department of Health and Human Services to process each inmate's medical assistance program application at a pace that ensures the inmate's coverage is effective no later than the day of their release.

“Access to medical and mental healthcare services is key to establishing a stable and healthy life after incarceration,” Correctional Services Director Rob Jeffreys said in a Thursday news release announcing his department's partnership with HHS, which he said is "essential to a system where we as Nebraska prioritize our citizens and their needs.”

Inmates can elect not to apply — though they have to do so in writing — and the state departments aren't required to provide assistance when inmates are already enrolled in the medical assistance program, namely Medicaid, with suspended coverage.

If an inmate opts out of applying as they near their release, it doesn't preclude them from seeking Medicaid coverage in the future.

The law doesn't guarantee inmates coverage. Inmates seeking coverage upon their departure from the state's prison system have to qualify for Medicaid, which is based on a variety of factors, including income, age and disabilities.

The corrections department has incorporated Medicaid registration into reentry planning — the path the staff maps out with inmates as they near their release from incarceration.

Probation navigators assist individuals who will be under post release supervision in a similar manner, the department said in the news release.

The inmates' registration mostly happens over the phone. Corrections staff provides inmates with instructions for completing registration 45 days prior to their release. And it typically takes one call for inmates to register, the corrections department said.

Social workers also provide assistance to people with significant medical or mental health need who may need additional support registering and navigating the health care system at large.

Officials hope initiating the registration process before an inmate is released from state custody is pivotal in ensuring a healthy reentry to society.

Photos: 2015 Tecumseh State Prison riot