Gift this article
Share this article paywall-free.
Gov. Jim Pillen and about 20 state senators on Wednesday celebrated this legislative session's enactment of billions of dollars of ongoing tax cuts that the governor said would be "transformational" in spurring growth in the state.
"It's an incredibly big day for the state," Pillen said before he attached his signature to two big tax bills approved by the Legislature.
In addition to positioning Nebraska to compete for growth, the governor said, the tax reductions will influence "our kids to stay" and grandparents not to "run away."
A bill (LB754) that would gradually slice top individual and corporate income tax rates is estimated to result in a $3 billion tax reduction over six years while a measure (LB243) to increase the state's property tax credit programs while placing a 3% annual cap on local school property tax growth and essentially eliminating property tax support for community colleges provides an estimated $2.4 billion in property tax relief.
"We're fiscal conservatives," Pillen said during a bill-signing ceremony, and "we need to get in the game" of competing for economic and population growth.
LB754 represents "the largest investment in our state's history," he said, moving Nebraska from the bottom half of the 50 states to the top 15 in terms of growth-spurring tax policy.
Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, chairwoman of the Legislature's Revenue Committee, said the legislation was a team effort and she heaped praise on her "amazing teammates."
Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who has been the legislative leader in achieving increasing property tax relief, said the tax bills are "real game-changers (that will) help us grow our state."
And Briese said more is coming in terms of property tax relief.
"There is more work to do," he said.
Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln pointed to "an incredible investment in education" by the state represented by legislation that would sharply increase state support for schools while reducing local property tax support.
LB683, introduced by Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue, increases state funding support by about $300 million annually.
"We're investing in our kids from zero to post-secondary education," Bostar said.
"And we're just getting started" in terms of property tax relief, Pillen said, pointing ahead to future plans to change the valuation of property for tax purposes.
Photos: The business of governing in Nebraska in 2023
Gov. Jim Pillen (center) talks with Sens. Bruce Bostelman (left) and John Lowe before a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Camp Ashland on Friday. Breaking a long-standing tradition, Pillen is not releasing his event schedule, which in the past would have included events such as the one Friday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Christ Lincoln Schools fourth grader Hudson Parr (right) rides the metal pig statue named Petunia as Gov. Jim Pillen watches on March 1.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
The reception area to the Governor's Hearing Room at the Capitol begins to fill up as lawmakers gather for the announcement of who will fill Nebraska's open Senate seat on Jan. 12.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen has asked for help in naming a pig statue in the reception area to the Governor's Office at the Capitol. The pig is a nod toward Pillen's career as a hog producer.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen (left) announces the appointment of former Gov. Pete Ricketts to become Nebraska's next senator. Ricketts' wife, Susanne Shore (right) was among those gathered for the announcement Jan. 12 at the Capitol in Lincoln. The vacancy was created with the departure of Ben Sasse, who will become the next University of Florida president.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen speaks at his inaugural ball in Omaha on Jan. 7.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Sen. Jen Day of Omaha hands off papers to Clerk of the Legislature Brandon Metzler during a bill introduction period Jan. 5.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Index clerk Carol Koranda (left) accepts papers from a senator during a bill introduction period for the new Legislature on Jan. 5 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Military personnel stand near the entrance of the west chamber as inauguration ceremonies begin Jan. 5 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen and his wife, Suzanne, shake hands as they exit the chamber following his inauguration on Jan. 5.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (left) shakes hands with Attorney General Mike Hilgers on Jan. 5 after swearing-in ceremonies at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A camera flash illuminates newly elected Gov. Jim Pillen (center left) as he is escorted through the Capitol Rotunda to be sworn in on Jan. 5.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Newly elected Gov. Jim Pillen gives remarks following his inauguration on Jan. 5 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha shows his son, Leon, around the Capitol as the Legislature opened its 2023 session on Jan. 4.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Senators gather in the chamber on the first day of the 2023 session on Jan. 4.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A new senator wears a legislative pin on the first day of the 2023 session on Ja. 4.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Merv Riepe sets down his notebook ahead of the first day of Legislature on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Newly elected senators are sworn in on the first day of the session on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Senators tally votes during the election of the Education Committee chair on Jan. 4. Senators who have supported ending secret balloting for committee chairs opted to delay consideration of the rules change until later this month.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
The 2023 Nebraska Legislature is called to order on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kristina Konecko, an administrative aide for Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte, boxes up items at his old desk Jan. 3 at the Capitol on the day before the new session was to begin.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Those in attendance on the first day of the 2023 Legislature stand for the National Anthem on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Jana Hughes of Seward on the first day of the 2023 legislative session on Jan. 4 at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a ceremonial swearing-in of Sen. Pete Ricketts with his daughter Eleanor Ricketts and wife Susanne Shore on Monday on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press
Senators gather to listen to Gov. Jim Pillen deliver his State of the State address on Wednesday at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon rubs his eyes while listening to floor comments earlier this year at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln has children's drawings on her desk at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen delivers his State of the State on Wednesday at the Capitol in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. George Dungan of Lincoln listens as Gov. Jim Pillen delivers his State of the State on on Jan. 25 at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star file photo
A Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26 drew a crowd to the Capitol. Among the bills being heard was LB77, which would remove the requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Sen. Justin Wayne (left) of Omaha laughs while giving instructions regarding testifying before a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26 at the Capitol.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
John Lee (left), an opponent of LB77, open carries his great-great grandfather's musket outside a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26 at the Capitol. "This is the only arms that they knew of when they were writing the Constitution," Lee said. LB77 would remove a requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
People line up before a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26 at the Capitol. Among bills being heard were one from Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon that would remove the requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A proponent of Sen. Tom Brewer's concealed carry bill (LB77) wears a Gadsden flag shirt outside a Judiciary Committee hearing on Jan. 26. The bill would remove the requirement that gun owners obtain a permit to be able to carry a concealed weapon.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Members of the First Nebraska Volunteer Infantry -- Ron Rockenbach (from left), Gage Stermensky, Paul Hadley, David Smith and Keith Rockefeller -- guard the Abraham Lincoln statue on the west side of the Nebraska Capitol on the 214th anniversary of his birthday on Sunday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha reacts during a testimony on LB575, also known as the "Sports and Spaces Act," during a hearing in front of the Education Committee at the Capitol on Monday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Ben Jackson speaks in favor of LB575, also known as the "Sports and Spaces Act," during a hearing in front of the Education Committee at the Capitol on Monday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Opponents gather at the Nebraska Capitol Wednesday ahead of a rally to voice opposition to a bill seeking to limit when abortions can be performed. Lawmakers heard from a large contingent of supporters and opponents during a public hearing later in the day.
ERIN BAMER, Omaha WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Pete Ricketts talks with supporters in front of the Nebraska State Capitol prior to the Walk for Life rally in downtown Lincoln on Jan. 28.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Walk for Life participants gather at the state Capitol on Saturday before marching to the Nebraska Union.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Patrick Mediner (from left), Ben Haus, JP Mattern, Ben Maly, Thomas West, Keaton Weiman, Ajay Sealock, Morgan Armagost and Mason Beck stand shirtless with painted chests at the Walk for Life on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
A sign for the Nebraska Walk for Life sits on front of the Nebraska state Capitol on Saturday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Notes for a speech in favor of LB575, also known as the "Sports and Spaces Act," rest on the ground during a hearing in front of the Education Committee at the Capitol on Feb. 13.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Juniper Meadow, a trans woman and minister, speaks in opposition of LB575, also known as the "Sports and Spaces Act," during a hearing in front of the Education Committee at the Capitol on Monday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen (left) and former Gov. Pete Ricketts laugh during the announcement of Ricketts' appointment to Nebraska's open Senate seat. The vacancy was left open by the departure of Ben Sasse, who will become the next University of Florida president.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
From left, Nebraska State Sen. Rita Sanders and Gov. Jim Pillen greet supporter Mikayla Pond and her newborn Gemma Pond, of Lincoln, Neb., after the signing of LB 574, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb.
Justin Wan - member image share, Lincoln Journal Star
Gov. Jim Pillen signs a copy of LB574 on Monday the Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen kisses newborn Gemma Pond at the signing ceremony of LB 574, Monday, May 22, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb.
Justin Wan - member image share, Lincoln Journal Star
State Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh (from left), Megan Hunt, Kathleen Kauth, John Fredrickson, Wendy DeBoer, Mike Jacobson and Lou Ann Linehan watch the board during the final votes on LB574 on Friday at the Capitol. The bill limits gender-affirming care for transgender youth and bans abortion after 12 weeks.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Maghie Miller-Jenkins, left, and Brenna Thompson, both of Lincoln, Neb., protest against abortion ban LB 574 bill, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. The Nebraska Legislature on Friday approved a 12-week abortion ban and restrictions on gender-affirming care for children in a move so contentious that lawmakers on both sides have said they may be unable to work together in the future.
Justin Wan - member image share, Lincoln Journal Star
D Mack and Billie Douglass of Lincoln console each other after the Nebraska Legislature passed LB574, which bans some gender-affirming care for trans youth, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb./Lincoln Journal Star via AP)
Justin Wan - member image share, Lincoln Journal Star
Juju Tyner of Lincoln, right, leads the singing of Over the Rainbow during the protest of LB 574, which limits gender-affirming care for trans youth, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb.
Justin Wan - member image share, Lincoln Journal Star
Khalisha Casey of Lincoln protests LB574, which limits gender-affirming care for trans youth, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb.
Justin Wan - member image share, Lincoln Journal Star
Protestors of LB 574, which limits gender-affirming care for trans youth, gather outside the legislative chamber, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb.
Justin Wan - member image share, Lincoln Journal Star
State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha speaks during the final reading of LB574, which limits gender-affirming care for trans youth, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb.
Justin Wan - member image share, Lincoln Journal Star
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or
dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!