Gov. Jim Pillen announced Wednesday that he has authorized the deployment of 10 state troopers to Texas to "help stop the influx of illegal immigration at our southern border."

All of the Nebraska State Patrol troopers who have volunteered for the mission are experienced drone operators and they will be deployed there for two weeks.

Pillen visited Texas on Monday and met with Gov. Greg Abbott and fellow Republican governors to "discuss how Nebraska can assist Texas during this (border) crisis," he said.

"Our team of drone operators will provide valuable assistance to our law enforcement partners in Texas as they work to keep communities safe at the border," Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said.

"Our team is eager to join troopers from several other states answering Texas' call for assistance," he said.

Pillen said the deployment comes in response to a request for assistance from Texas and follows the governor's promise to support the state and Abbott "in their fight to protect the southern border from illegal immigrants and dangerous drugs entering the country."

Nebraska, Pillen said, is "committed to using every tool in its tool box to help stop the influx of illegal immigration at our southern border."

The state will not be reimbursed for costs of the deployment, which can be met within the existing Nebraska State Patrol budget, the governor's office said.

"Our nation has a serious and unchecked threat on its hands following President Biden's decision to end Title 42," Pillen said. That was the pandemic-prompted policy that had shut down virtually all opportunities for migrants to seek asylum in the United States.

Idaho and Florida have also responded to the most recent request from Texas for assistance.

