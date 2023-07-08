In a trip aimed at growing the state’s trade opportunities abroad, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen will lead a delegation to Vietnam on Sunday for a weeklong visit to the Southeast Asian country, the governor’s office announced Friday.

Pillen’s delegation — which includes Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton and University of Nebraska at Omaha Chancellor Joanne Li — will make multiple stops throughout the country in a visit that Pillen’s office called a trade mission.

The governor’s visit will include meetings with Vietnamese trade officials, a trip to a large grocery/distribution center, product demonstrations and stop at the Vietnam University of Agriculture, Pillen’s office said in a news release.

“Vietnam is an important and growing export market for Nebraska processed feed like corn gluten, soybean meal and distillers grains,” Pillen said in the news release, pointing the country’s consumption of dairy products, eggs, beans and beef from Nebraska.

The state’s exports to Vietnam from Nebraska exceeded $946 million in 2021, according to the news release.

“I’m excited to have Vietnam as my first trade mission,” Pillen said in the release.

“Southeast Asia is an important market for Nebraska, and we are primed and ready to meet demands for ag goods.”

Pillen’s delegation will also include ag-related business, academic and government representatives from across Nebraska. The governor said the trip will mark “another step in strengthening” the state’s bond with Vietnam, which has been the destination for “many positive visits and exchanges” over the years.

In January, a group of Nebraska business leaders and representatives from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development visited the country to discuss both business and educational opportunities.

