The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles announced Monday that Ukrainian nationals can now apply for driver's licenses and state identification cards.
The Nebraska Legislature passed a bill this spring, LB138, that directed the DMV to issue credentials to people with parolee immigration status by Nov. 1 at the latest.
“The DMV recognizes the importance of moving quickly to make driver licenses available to those Ukrainians who have been displaced from their home country,” Director Rhonda Lahm said in a news release. “I am pleased we are able to issue these documents less than a month after the legislation was signed into law, and well ahead of the statutory mandate.”
The bill allows all immigrants with a parolee immigration status, not just Ukrainians, to apply for licenses and ID cards.
Applicants will need to meet the same identification, verification and testing requirements as all others who apply for either licenses or state ID cards, and they are subject to all laws regarding issuance of those documents. The cards will carry a distinguishing mark that indicates they are “not for federal identification."
Photos: Children of Ukraine war struggle after thousands of schools destroyed
Milana Minenko, a 9-year-old child from Ukraine, glances to the side during an interview with The Associated Press, in Warsaw, Poland, on June 7, 2023. Russian forces have destroyed 262 educational institutions and damaged another 3,019 in their invasion of Ukraine, according to government figures. For those who've fled to other countries, schooling is suffering in unprecedented ways, according to families, educators, experts and advocates. The effects of war and relocation combined with the challenges of studying in a new country are compounding educational setbacks for young refugees.
Czarek Sokolowski, Associated Press
Milana Minenko, a 9-year-old child from Ukraine, right, enjoys a tender moment with her parents Oksana and Oleksandr Minenko, in a park in Warsaw, Poland, on June 7, 2023. Russian forces have destroyed 262 educational institutions and damaged another 3,019 in their invasion of Ukraine, according to government figures.
At stake are the knowledge and skills of a generation needed to rebuild the nation after the war, Ukrainian officials say — a priority they’ve described since the war’s early months. Officials report at least 500 children killed in the war, and thousands have been deported to Russia without consent. There’s no telling how many of the 8 million refugees recorded across Europe will return.
Michal Dyjuk, Associated Press
Milana Minenko, a 9-year-old child from Ukraine, takes part in an interview June 7 in Warsaw, Poland. For children who've fled to other countries, schooling is suffering in unprecedented ways, according to families, educators, experts and advocates.
Czarek Sokolowski, Associated Press
Milana Minenko,left, a 9-year-old child from Ukraine, holds hands with her mother Oksana Minenko, in Warsaw, Poland, on June 7, 2023. Russian forces have destroyed 262 educational institutions and damaged another 3,019 in their invasion of Ukraine, according to government figures. For those who've fled to other countries, schooling is suffering in unprecedented ways, according to families, educators, experts and advocates. The effects of war and relocation combined with the challenges of studying in a new country are compounding educational setbacks for young refugees.
Czarek Sokolowski, Associated Press
Students use their smartphones at a school run by the Unbreakable Ukraine foundation as they prepare for Ukraine's state final examinations June 7 in Warsaw, Poland. Russian forces have destroyed 262 educational institutions and damaged another 3,019 in their invasion of Ukraine, according to government figures.
Czarek Sokolowski, Associated Press
An exam administrator gives instructions to student Olha Andrieieva as she prepares to take the Ukrainian final state examination, a test after high school for those who hope to attend university, in Warsaw, Poland, on June 7, 2023.
Czarek Sokolowski
An exam administrator closes the door of a room where students were taking the Ukrainian final state examination, a test after high school for those who hope to attend university, in Warsaw, Poland, on June 7, 2023.
Czarek Sokolowski, Associated Press
Teachers hold lessons at a Ukrainians school run by the Unbreakable Ukraine foundation preparing students for their country's final state examinations, in Warsaw, Poland, on June 3, 2023.
Czarek Sokolowski, Associated Press
Olha Kovalevska, a teacher of Ukrainian literature at a school run by the Unbreakable Ukraine foundation, teaches literature to prepare students for their final state examinations, in Warsaw, Poland, on June 3, 2023.
Czarek Sokolowski, Associated Press
A history teacher at a school run by the Unbreakable Ukraine foundation gives a lesson to Ukrainian refugee students who are preparing for final state examinations, which are needed to enter university, in Warsaw, Poland, on June 3, 2023.
Czarek Sokolowski, Associated Press
Olha Andrieieva, foreground right, a Ukrainian student in Poland, prepares to take a Ukrainian final state examination June 7 at a center in Warsaw, Poland.
Czarek Sokolowski, Associated Press
A teacher sitting at a reception desk gestures at a school run by the Unbreakable Ukraine foundation in Warsaw, Poland, on June 3, 2023.
Czarek Sokolowski
Olha Andrieieva, a Ukrainian student in Poland, prepares to take a Ukrainian final state examination at a center in Warsaw, Poland, on June 7, 2023.
Czarek Sokolowski
Ukrainian student Lev Chernenko follows a history lesson at a school run by the Unbreakable Ukraine foundation, where kids were given catch-up classes as they prepare for final state examinations, in Warsaw, Poland, on June 3, 2023.
Czarek Sokolowski
Students take the Ukrainian final state examination, a test after high school for those who hope to attend university, in Warsaw, Poland, on June 7, 2023.
Czarek Sokolowski, Associated Press
