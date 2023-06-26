The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles announced Monday that Ukrainian nationals can now apply for driver's licenses and state identification cards.

The Nebraska Legislature passed a bill this spring, LB138, that directed the DMV to issue credentials to people with parolee immigration status by Nov. 1 at the latest.

“The DMV recognizes the importance of moving quickly to make driver licenses available to those Ukrainians who have been displaced from their home country,” Director Rhonda Lahm said in a news release. “I am pleased we are able to issue these documents less than a month after the legislation was signed into law, and well ahead of the statutory mandate.”

The bill allows all immigrants with a parolee immigration status, not just Ukrainians, to apply for licenses and ID cards.

Applicants will need to meet the same identification, verification and testing requirements as all others who apply for either licenses or state ID cards, and they are subject to all laws regarding issuance of those documents. The cards will carry a distinguishing mark that indicates they are “not for federal identification."

Photos: Children of Ukraine war struggle after thousands of schools destroyed