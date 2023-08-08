ASHLAND — The keynote speaker at the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce's Federal Legislative Summit spent more than 30 minutes Tuesday morning advocating for incremental immigration reform as a means for addressing workforce issues in Nebraska, where the unemployment rate was 1.9% as of June.

"This is not getting any better," said Christine Scullion, the executive director for Government Affairs with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, who Monday flew into Nebraska in part to use her keynote pulpit Tuesday to lobby the state's congressional delegation.

"The worker crisis is the border crisis," Scullion told the summit's few hundred attendees, among them four of the state's five congressional delegates, including both of Nebraska's sitting senators.

"They're one in the same, in a lot of ways," Scullion said. "And there are ways to fix the border and there are things that we should do, but we also need to be addressing the fact that there need to be workers here."

Minutes later, in a panel-style interview atop a stage at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum in Ashland, Nebraska's congressional delegation responded in a united front: Despite the state's workforce issues, their priorities in reshaping the country's immigration landscape will start with the southern border.

The group of Republican lawmakers acknowledged that the labor shortage in Nebraska and elsewhere is dire. Rep. Mike Flood, who serves the state's 1st Congressional District, described workforce shortages as "the No. 1 issue" in all 50 states.

And the legislators expressed some appetite for incremental change.

But for each of the lawmakers, the ongoing humanitarian and political crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border seems the first obstacle to address, one that can't be passed over.

After Scullion implored the representatives to take some action on immigration for the sake of the country's employers — "No action is really the only failure," she said — Nebraska's lawmakers insisted that securing the border would have to come first.

"The American public isn't gonna put up with it," Ricketts said. "The proof's in the pudding. We've got to secure that border."

Flood took a similar tone — again acknowledging the need to address labor shortages, which he said is the No. 1 issue that constituents bring up to his staff, but expressing doubt that representatives from border states would be on board without first taking up the border itself.

"Until the border's controlled, I don't know how you're gonna get any member of the Arizona or Texas delegation to consider anything else," he said.

Sen. Deb Fischer echoed her newest colleagues — Flood and Ricketts have spent a combined 20 months in their roles as federal lawmakers — framing the border as "a national security issue" and calling every state, including Nebraska, "a border state."

"In the Senate, I think we could get something done, if we did it step by step by step, so I've always supported that," she said. "But the first step has to be securing the border."

For Nebraska's congressional delegation, security concerns at the border are myriad, they said Tuesday, noting human and drug trafficking, sexual abuse of women trying to get into the country and a general lack of infrastructure that has left local sheriff's offices in southern states to grapple with an untenable influx of migrants.

"It's just really a human disaster, with so many people being taken advantage of," Ricketts said. "But it's also resulting in drugs coming across the border."

Ricketts, in a sentiment echoed by several of his congressional colleagues, told the crowd that fentanyl overdoses are "the leading killer of young people in this country, age 18-45," a claim the CDC has not verified and has suggested is false.

Scullion, in her remarks before the delegation took the stage, said the caps the U.S. has placed on legal immigration often leaves illegal immigration "the only chance that a lot of these people have" to get into the U.S.

"People want to come here to have a better life," she said. "Do people come here with bad intentions? Yes, absolutely, people come here with bad intentions. … And we need to know who the bad guys are.

"But I will say that a functional border and a functional immigration system includes knowing who's here. … No system's perfect. People are gonna fake stuff as much as they want. They are. But you could try. You can allow people to come and have a better life."

Still, Fischer, the state's senior senator who voters first elected to the body in 2012, offered attendees at the Chamber of Commerce breakfast a grim assessment of both the country's southern border and the Senate's prospects of addressing it in the case that border security does not come first.

"You can fit a tactical nuclear weapon in a backpack," she said. "We better know who is coming across this border and what they're carrying. Until we do that, it's going to be very, very difficult to bring sides together in the United States Senate in order to work on legal issues, to work on legal immigration issues, to be able to meet workforce needs.

"As we stand now, no, I don't see that happening."

