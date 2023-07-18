Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers and 18 other attorneys general signed a letter seeking to block a proposed federal rule that would prevent state officials from obtaining private health information about residents who have abortions or receive gender-affirming care in other states.

The June 16 letter from Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch and others, all Republicans, asks U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to withdraw the rule put forward in April by the Biden administration.

The change to the HIPAA patient privacy rules, proposed in April by the Biden administration, sought to block states from accessing health information about residents who obtained lawful abortions or gender-affirming care “for criminal, civil, or administrative investigations or proceedings.”

The federal government put the proposal forward after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade last year, sending decisions about whether to restrict abortions back to the states.

Nebraska is among several states that subsequently enacted further restrictions on abortion when Gov. Jim Pillen signed into a law a bill (LB574) banning abortion about 10 weeks after fertilization that the Legislature passed in May.

But the Biden administration’s rule has drawn criticism from Republicans, who say it goes too far and potentially infringes upon states’ abortion bans, as well as from Democrats who argued it didn’t go far enough to protect women from having their private health records shared without a court order.

In a statement, Hilgers’ office said the comment letter he signed onto with his Republican colleagues across the country seeks to protect “the status quo and the federal-state balance of power.”

“The Biden administration’s proposed rule is based on the false premise that states want to treat pregnant women as criminals and punish medical personnel who provide lifesaving care,” the attorney general’s office said. “Nothing in the proposed rule justifies upending settled law and creating a carve-out for abortion.”

Hilgers did not answer questions from the Journal Star about Nebraska’s interest in accessing the medical records of patients who obtain abortions in states where the procedure is legal or what other health records or information the state could seek if the rule is withdrawn.

The former state senator and speaker of the Legislature also did not answer questions about Nebraska's use of other legal mechanisms to obtain that information or whether or how Nebraska would compel the health information from states that decline to provide it.

The letter from the attorneys general accuses the Biden administration of trying to “wrest control over abortion back from the people in defiance of the Constitution and Dobbs” through executive action and of preempting the will of states.

“For over 20 years, HHS regulations have safeguarded the privacy of individual health information while permitting disclosure of information to state authorities to protect public health, safety and welfare,” the letter states. “The proposal rule would upset that careful, decades-old balance.”

They also fault HHS for including a broad definition of reproductive care in the proposal they say could obstruct state laws restricting gender-affirming care — something Nebraska lawmakers also passed earlier this year.

"HIPAA does not authorize HHS to make broad policy judgments overriding or interfering with states' decisions to protect 'prenatal life,' 'maternal health and safety,' and 'the integrity of the medical profession,'" the letter concludes.

Advocacy groups, including the ACLU of Nebraska, said the protections proposed by the Biden administration were “desperately needed” to protect the privacy of vulnerable individuals and communities in Nebraska and beyond.

“There is a simple and chilling motivation behind this letter: keeping the door open for criminalizing people who seek abortions or gender-related care beyond state lines,” said ACLU of Nebraska senior legal and policy council Scout Richters.

“Whatever Attorney General Hilgers and this letter’s cosigners might say, it is not the government’s job to interfere with or investigate these personal and private matters,” Richters added.

Along with Nebraska and Mississippi, attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah also signed the letter asking the Biden administration to withdraw the rule change.

Top Journal Star photos for July 2023