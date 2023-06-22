After state lawmakers have repeatedly killed bills that would require Nebraska employers to provide paid sick leave in recent years, advocates are now turning to voters in a bid to make the policy law.

A coalition of advocates filed an initiative petition with the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office on Thursday in an effort to get the question in front of voters in November 2024.

The measure would require businesses with fewer than 20 employees to provide at least five paid sick days per year, while businesses with 20 or more employees would have to provide at least seven paid sick days per year.

Employers would be required to provide the baseline five days — or 40 hours — to full- and part-time employees, said Omaid Zabih, a senior strategy director for the nonprofit Nebraska Appleseed, which will join in coalition with more than a dozen organizations to collect the required signatures once the initiative is approved by Secretary of State Bob Evnen.

The policy won't cover county, state or federal employees, Zabih said.

"No Nebraskan should have to choose between supporting their family or themselves or their paycheck," he said.

"We want to be able to ensure that workers across the state have a baseline set of policies around paid sick leave where they can safely take time off to take care of themselves or their family without losing any income."

The coalition will need to submit a number of signatures equal to 7% of registered voters in the state, including 5% of voters in 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties. Advocates will have until July 2024 to gather the requisite signatures.

Zabih said the measure would provide a codified baseline of sick leave for workers in Nebraska — at least 250,000 of whom don't have it, he said — while addressing a need that became increasingly visible in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nebraska's Department of Labor surveyed state businesses amid the pandemic in 2020 and found that 64.5% of responding businesses reported offering paid sick leave to some or all of their full-time employees, while 22% offered paid sick leave to part-time employees, according to an April 2021 report.

More than 95% of active job seekers who responded to the labor department's survey indicated that paid sick leave was at least somewhat important when weighing benefits, according to the report.

Nebraska employers in four industries — accommodation and food services, construction, educational services and transportation and warehousing — were the least likely to offer paid sick leave, even to full-time employees. More than half of responding businesses in each of those four industries reported they offer no paid sick leave to full-time employees, according to the report.

"This has been an issue (in) the state Legislature — there have been bills introduced but, unfortunately, they've never been able to be passed," Zabih said. "And so I think we thought it was time to take this to the people of Nebraska in 2024."

The effort comes two years after Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas sponsored a bill that would have required employers with four or more employees to provide at least one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

The “sick and safe leave” provided in Vargas' proposal (LB241) could be used for an employee’s illness, a family member’s illness or absences needed to deal with domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking. Employees could not take more than 40 hours of such leave in a year, unless the employer opted to allow more.

Supporters of LB241 argued that paid sick leave laws passed in other states have improved worker productivity and retention without significant impacts on wages and employment.

The bill faced opposition from a long list of business groups, including the Nebraska, Omaha and Lincoln chambers of commerce, the National Federation of Independent Businesses and groups representing bankers, grocers, retailers and restaurants.

Top Journal Star photos for June 2023