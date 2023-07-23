Since April, nearly 17,000 Nebraskans have lost their health care coverage previously provided by the state’s Medicaid program.

About half of them lost coverage not because they are ineligible, but for procedural reasons, such as missed paperwork. Over the coming year, that number is expected to grow by tens of thousands more.

States across the U.S. are adjusting to the end of a federal pandemic-era protection that temporarily barred removal of recipients. The resumption of annual eligibility screening marks what Nebraska Medicaid Director Kevin Bagley called a return to normal.

However, Bagley and Nebraska health care advocates remain concerned that many people are unaware that the process is resuming and that procedural issues, such as the paperwork problems, could cause Nebraskans who still qualify for Medicaid to lose coverage.

“As we watch what’s happening in Nebraska and we watch what’s happening across the country, we’re a little concerned at the early numbers of people who are already losing coverage,” said Amy Behnke, CEO of the Health Center Association of Nebraska, which works statewide on Medicaid outreach and enrollment.

As of early this year, the massive state and federal program provided health care for about one in five Nebraskans. It is intended to provide health care to low-income individuals and families and people with disabilities. More than half of those on Medicaid are children.

Buoyed by the state’s Medicaid expansion, the number of enrollees grew rapidly in recent years, rising from 249,000 in February 2020 to 392,000 in February 2023. The three-year federal pause, which ended in March, contributed to this growth.

Over the coming year, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services will review the eligibility of each enrollee. Early estimates are that 10%-20% of those who receive Medicaid services in Nebraska, or about 40,000-80,000 people, could be deemed ineligible.

“This is us getting back to what we normally do as a Medicaid program,” said Bagley, noting that the annual reviews have been a feature of Medicaid since 1965.

But for many Medicaid recipients, this will be new.

“We have a lot of people who got benefits during COVID for the very first time and so they’ve never gone through this process,” said Behnke.

Reaching these people has become a key goal of DHHS and advocates. For most, the basic message is the same: Make sure DHHS knows how to find you.

Kelsey Arends, an attorney with Nebraska Appleseed, said helping enrollees understand the process will be critical to ensuring that people do not lose health coverage unnecessarily for procedural reasons.

When those disenrolled for procedural reasons are added to the up to 80,000 expected to be removed due to changes in income or situation, Arends said the total number removed could reach 145,000.

“We don’t want to see anyone who still qualifies for Medicaid being terminated for those procedural reasons,” Arends said.

Behnke said her group has already heard of some hiccups in the renewal process.

Notices come in the wrong language, she said. Or they come partly in English and partly in Spanish.

Some Nebraskans have received two notices on the same day.

“And one says they’re eligible and one says they’re not eligible,” Behnke said.

DHHS said reports of discrepancies have been rare. A spokesman encouraged residents who receive letters with potential errors to contact the department immediately through the AccessNebraska website or by calling 855-632-7633.

From when it resumed reviews in March to the end of June, HHS has reviewed the eligibility of 77,329 recipients, and has disenrolled 16,974 of them, or about 22%. According to state statistics, 50% of those disenrolled were removed for procedural reasons, such as recipients who “failed to provide information necessary to complete the Medicaid renewal,” and when DHHS “was unable to contact the client.”

“The hard part is we don’t know why they didn’t respond,” Bagley said. “And that’s been a struggle, I think, for every state.”

He noted that there could be multiple reasons for not returning paperwork. In addition to people who lost it, forgot about it or didn’t understand it, some people likely didn’t fill it out because they knew or believed they weren’t eligible anymore.

“One of the things we want to emphasize,” he said, “is that even if parents are no longer eligible their children may still be.”

So far, Nebraska has disenrolled a smaller percentage of Medicaid enrollees than most states, and removed a smaller percentage for procedural reasons.

According to data compiled by health information organization KFF, as of early July 36% of Medicaid recipients reviewed by states had been disenrolled. About 73% of those removed were for procedural reasons. The numbers are not apples to apples, however, because each state has set up its own process for conducting reviews.

With most of Nebraska’s reviews still to happen, advocates are keeping a close eye on the early numbers.

“If folks in our communities don’t have access to coverage and therefore lose access to health care, that impacts the overall health of our communities,” Arends said.

The state’s hospitals are also paying close attention. In a given year, 60%-80% of total revenue from Nebraska hospitals comes from Medicaid and Medicare.

Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, said the group is working with DHHS to explore more proactive ways of getting the word out to Medicaid enrollees.

“Unfortunately, a lot of times, hospitals are having to deal with this in moments of crisis when people come to the emergency room,” Nordquist said.

Bagley said that DHHS has emphasized an outreach approach that targets trusted voices in communities, such as pharmacists, other health care professionals and faith leaders.

While Nordquist acknowledged the department’s efforts, he’s still concerned about the implications.

“If it doesn’t go well … it will become a significant drain as more and more people fall under charity care,” Nordquist said. “And it just is additional losses for hospitals at a time when half of our hospitals are running in the red right now.”

As this process continues, advocates urge current recipients to review their information, respond promptly to any requests from DHHS and plan proactively if it appears that they may lose eligibility.

“We don’t want to scare everyone,” Arends said, “but we want to make sure people are paying attention.”

WHAT TO DO

Officials and health care advocates say Medicaid recipients should make sure their information on file with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is correct. Recipients can update their address by phone, email or through AccessNebraska.

For those who have received a renewal notice, Nebraska Appleseed and the Health Center Association of Nebraska have enrollment specialists available to help. Find help from Nebraska Appleseed at neappleseed.org/gethelpMedicaid and find help from the Health Center Association at howtogetcare.org/. Recipients also can contact DHHS directly by calling 855-632-7633.

