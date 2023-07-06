The Lancaster County Board on Thursday announced the appointment of a new director for the Department of Community Corrections.

Jeff Kilpatrick, former accreditation and grants manager for Alachua County, Florida, will take over the department on Aug 14. Kilpatrick will replace assistant director Landon Parks, who was managing the department on an interim basis.

"I am very excited about coming to Lancaster County and having the opportunity to lead the Community Corrections Department," Kilpatrick said. "I look forward to working with what has been identified as a very capable staff while looking at ways to enhance the level of service we can provide to the community by exploring new alternatives to detention."

Kilpatrick's appointment comes after Darci Poland, state chief probation officer in Omaha, was hired but ultimately changed her mind before she was set to begin the role on April 3. Poland had been set to replace Kim Etherton, who had led the department since 2003. Etherton left the post for a job with the National Center for State Courts.

Prior to his appointment, Kilpatrick served as a program supervisor in the Department of Court Services for the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners in Gainesville, Florida, where he was responsible for a number of community corrections programs. He also has served as a senior pretrial release officer for the Alachua County Department of Court Services.

"Since its inception 20 years ago, Community Corrections has made a positive change in the lives of so many individuals in our community through its supervision, programming and supportive services," County Board Chair Christa Yoakum said. "We commend the excellent work that has been done thus far and are confident that Jeff’s experience and knowledge leading alternatives to incarceration programs will complement and grow the Community Corrections Department."

Since its founding in 2003, the Community Corrections department has been focused on finding and offering alternatives to incarceration.

A native of Montreal, Kilpatrick served 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard. He earned a master's degree in business administration from California Coast University and a bachelor of science in criminal justice from California State University.

"Jeff will bring decades of high-level experience and leadership in the field of pretrial services programming," Vice Chair Sean Flowerday said. "He is well-respected and renowned for his work and participation in prestigious professional associations including the National Association of Pretrial Services Agencies and the Association of Pretrial Professionals of Florida."

