Nebraska's recently enacted bans on abortions after 12 weeks and gender-affirming care for minors remain in place after a judge declined to rule on a request seeking to stop the law from being enforced.

Lancaster County District Court Judge Lori Maret took the lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of the Heartland to block the law under advisement on Wednesday following an hour of arguments from attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union and the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.

Maret did not signal how she may come down on the lawsuit or when she plans to issue her ruling in the matter that was at the center of a brutal political fight in the Capitol this year.

No matter the district court judge’s decision, the case will likely be appealed by either side to the Nebraska Supreme Court later this year.

The ACLU of Nebraska sued the state on behalf of Planned Parenthood one week after Gov. Jim Pillen signed LB574 into law in late May and requested a temporary injunction to stop the law from being enforced while the case proceeded.

Planned Parenthood’s attorneys have also filed motions for summary judgment in the case, while the attorney general’s office, which is defending the law in court, sought a motion to dismiss the temporary injunction and for summary judgment.

The lawsuit centers on a bill brought by Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth that prohibits transgender youths from obtaining gender-affirming surgeries in Nebraska and requires the state’s chief medical officer to develop rules and regulations for puberty blockers and hormone therapies.

Late in the legislative process, senators successfully added an amendment to LB574 banning abortion 12 weeks after a woman’s last menstrual cycle, or about 10 weeks after fertilization, which went into effect immediately upon Pillen signing it.

The ACLU argued the “jamming together” of a bill related to medical treatment for transgender youths and a less restrictive version of an abortion ban that stalled earlier in the legislative session violated Article III, Section 14 of the Nebraska State Constitution.

Over the course of a roughly hourlong hearing, attorneys from both sides reiterated their arguments for whether or not LB574 was passed outside of the normal process for bills to become law in the Legislature.

ACLU attorney Matthew Segal said Nebraska’s single-subject rule, which has been in place since long before the Unicameral system was adopted, said the tests developed by past courts have considered whether subjects in bills are “naturally connected and incidental to” each other.

Comprehensive bills that address multiple provisions — known in the Legislature as Christmas tree bills – have been permitted because they are generally focused on a broad purpose like medical licensure or public health, even if individual components differ widely, Segal said.

But LB574 combines two different issues with two different titles, enforcement schemes and starting dates, Segal said. He said Pillen even acknowledged as much in the signing ceremony for LB574 in May when he said “this bill is simply two things.”

“They may be characterized as following within the broad concept of public health and welfare, but it would be the broadest subject ever accepted in a single-subject case,” Segal told Maret.

If allowed to stand, Segal said future legislatures could pass more bills that contain multiple subjects, making it difficult for Nebraskans to gauge whether or not their elected leaders support each piece individually.

He added eliminating consideration of the single-subject rule could also hamstring future governors who can either sign or reject entire bills. Nebraska governors only have line item veto power for budget bills.

“I understand this bill inspires strong feelings on all sides, but this is a short-sighted view of the law,” Segal said. "The single-subject rule exists for good reason."

Assistant Attorney General Erik Fern, arguing on behalf of the state, told Maret to reject the plaintiff’s suggestion that she consider the legislative history of LB574 and how the final version of the bill came to be which he said was the result of policy choices made by elected officials.

Injecting a judicial review of how LB574 passed may run the risk of the court creating a test dictating how future state lawmakers craft and pass legislation, Fern said, which would violate the independence of the Legislature as a separate but equal branch of government.

Instead, Fern said the court should only consider what was within the “four corners” of the bill and whether or not the subjects of abortion and medical treatments for transgender minors pertained to public health and welfare.

Both subjects included in the final version of LB574 fit under that billing, Fern argued, adding that many of the cases cited by the plaintiffs were decided more than a century ago.

The state also argued the lead plaintiff in the case — Dr. Sarah Traxler, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood North Central States — did not have standing to sue on behalf of her patients. Fern said Nebraska law outlines a few instances when a third party can sue on behalf of another.

Jane Seu of ACLU of Nebraska, responding to that argument, said the lawsuit was brought on behalf of abortion providers who have been unable to practice since LB574 was signed into law.

Seu also told the court she didn’t believe that looking at the circumstances that led to LB574’s passage would create a new precedent for how the Legislature acts in the future.

“We’re not asking the court to examine the legislative process or look at other bills or what happened this session or in other sessions,” Seu said. “We’re asking the court to look at what happened in this bill.”

Maret will issue a written order at a later, unspecified date.

