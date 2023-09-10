Covered swine barns dot the landscape near Platte Center, where tens of thousands of hogs are raised.

Many of these barns are owned by a local boy who grew up a few miles from here, built his small family farm into a global pork empire and then became governor.

Gov. Jim Pillen’s hog operations bring jobs and prosperity to this area near his hometown. They also may bring risk to Platte Center’s drinking water.

The town had to dig a new well three years ago, after another well recorded nitrate at nearly 12 parts per million. That’s higher than the level the federal government says is safe to drink.

High nitrate has been linked to a variety of health conditions, including cancer in children.

Nebraska has the highest pediatric cancer rate west of Pennsylvania. Counties with higher nitrate levels often have higher rates of pediatric cancer, a recent University of Nebraska Medical Center study shows.

Andrew Greisen, Platte Center’s water operator, says the area surrounding the town has seen several cancer cases this year.

“Prostate cancer, breast cancer and brain cancer, just everything,” he said. “I just think it's got to be the food we're eating or the water we're drinking.”

Greisen is now working with Natural Resources District experts as they map nitrate inside Platte Center-area aquifers — studying where it may be flowing from.

One potential culprit: The nitrogen fertilizer applied for decades to corn fields surrounding this small town.

Another: The Platte Center West hog farm. The farm, 6 miles northwest of town, recorded a 61-parts-per-million nitrate level — six times above the legal drinking water limit — in a monitoring well last year.

Another nearby hog farm, Janssen Platte Center Nursery, has shown “strong elevated nitrates and chloride levels,” according to a recent Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy groundwater review.

Both these hog farms are registered to an owner at 4438 Old Mill Court in Columbus, the headquarters of Pillen Family Farms.

Greisen suspects most nitrate comes from fertilizer dumped on cornfields long ago. He also said that there’s a “good possibility” that hog farms with high nitrate readings affect the area’s water quality.

“It throws a red flag, it really does,” he said.

Since 1993, Pillen and his family have owned or operated at least 108 livestock facilities — mostly hog barns — across Nebraska, according to permitting records.

Only 27 of these facilities are required by the state to have monitoring wells installed on them.

Sixteen of those 27 have recorded nitrate levels higher than 50 parts per million at least once since monitoring began, according to a Flatwater Free Press review.

A few have violated the state’s livestock waste control rules. They have housed more hogs than permitted, the state alleged, failed to report spills and submitted groundwater test results late — all of which could increase nitrate risks, research shows.

Pillen is far from the only big hog producer facing these issues. In many places, concentrated livestock operations contribute to nitrate pollution, the research noted.

To be clear: No one is directly drinking from these monitoring wells on Pillen hog farms. But some of that nitrate will move along with groundwater, experts say, potentially contributing to Nebraska’s nitrate problem and posing a risk to residents.

Nebraska’s governor didn’t respond to interview requests from Flatwater Free Press and Investigate Midwest about his hog operations.

In a December 2022 interview with the Nebraska Examiner, Pillen portrayed nitrate pollution as a problem largely stemming from the past. “And if there are a few silly things going on, it’s easy to be able to identify that and granularly fix that,” he said.

A spokesperson for the governor directed all questions to Pillen Family Farms.

Pillen Family Farms co-CEO Sarah Pillen, the governor’s daughter, emailed a statement in response to an interview request, noting the company employs a 17-member team who work to protect Nebraska’s groundwater. The company, she wrote, has “always placed a strong commitment on being positive environmental stewards of the land.”

She and other Pillen Family Farms executives did not respond to questions about high nitrate detected on specific hog farms, potential causes of high readings and the company’s remediation efforts.

Many Pillen hog barns have few to no known nitrate issues, data show. Other Pillen hog barns look much like the hundreds of other pig farms spread across Nebraska, which tend to show at least slightly elevated nitrate levels at some points.

Still other Pillen operations, like a Holt County hog farm, have recorded nitrate levels higher than Chris Jones, a former University of Iowa water researcher, says he’s ever seen.

The Holt County farm, called CRB Finish, recorded a reading of 445 parts per million in 2016.

“If you've got a monitoring well that's 400 parts per million and there's drinking water wells in the area, that should be a 911,” Jones said.

Another expert, Rebecca Muenich of the University of Arkansas, said it’s a “huge, huge, huge human health concern” if nitrate near this level makes it into nearby drinking wells.

“That’s water that you can sell as fertilizer for sure,” said Muenich, who specializes in analyzing water quality data near livestock facilities.

The nitrate levels in that Holt County hog farm monitoring well have dropped markedly since 2020, dipping to near zero in November 2022.

Many other livestock facilities tied to Pillen Family Farms continue to show flashing nitrate warning signs.

Nine different hog farms that the state lists as being Pillen-affiliated reported nitrate higher than 70 parts per million this year, according to a Flatwater Free Press review of groundwater reports.

Two of those are near Platte Center.

The 355-person village Platte Center is surrounded by nearly 50 livestock facilities within a 5-mile radius, including feedlots and hog barns. The three that have monitoring wells on site, including one not owned by Pillen Family Farms, all show significantly elevated nitrate levels.

The town recently drilled a new, deeper well that’s currently delivering clean water.

The price tag: roughly $500,000. The state footed nearly half the bill.

Greisen is worried about Platte Center’s future. One municipal well in the nearby village of Lindsay has regularly violated the safe drinking water standard since 2010.

Greisen wonders: Is more polluted water coming Platte Center’s way?

A nitrate mystery

Sometimes called “liquid gold,” hog manure contains much nitrogen matter, which converts to nitrate when exposed to oxygen. Nitrate is great fertilizer for crops. But it can also easily find its way into groundwater, which supplies drinking water to 85% of Nebraskans.

Experts say monitoring wells on hog farms sometimes detect nitrate plumes generated decades ago. They could detect nitrate from fertilizer, since many hog farms are near cornfields.

But sometimes hog operations are the direct source of nitrate, depending on how they store feed, manage wastewater and apply manure to surrounding land, experts say.

That’s why the NDEE often requires multiple-well monitoring programs — at least one well upstream that indicates background contaminant levels, and two downstream.

High nitrate readings in a downstream well can indicate that the feedlot or hog barn has released large amounts of nitrogen into the aquifer, said Dan Snow, director of the University of Nebraska Water Sciences Laboratory.

Snow said spiking nitrate and ammonia at CRB Finish, the Pillen hog farm in Holt County, suggests there were multiple leaks in the wastewater distribution system. It appeared a spill “allowed the ammonia and other contaminants to flow directly into the aquifer,” he told the Flatwater Free Press after reviewing monitoring data.

Pillen Family Farms executives didn’t respond to Flatwater Free Press emails asking about the potential cause of high nitrate there.

Holt County’s sandy soil means that nitrate can get quickly washed into the water table, Snow said. “Maybe having animal feeding operations in that part of the state is not a good idea, just because it's much easier to contaminate the local groundwater,” he said.

Hog manure is often applied to nearby fields to avoid transportation costs, thus exposing nearby water to contamination risks, said Muenich, the University of Arkansas water expert.

“... It can be accidental application or deliberate; it doesn't matter,” Snow said. “If it's at the surface … and the plant doesn't use it, it can eventually end up at the water table.”

State regulators point out that livestock facilities like the Pillen Family Farms hog barns must sit at least 100 feet from existing domestic wells and 1,000 feet from municipal wells.

Some animal feeding operations are also asked to monitor nearby drinking wells, said Carla Felix, NDEE spokesperson, in an email.

No hog barn is known to have contaminated a rural resident’s drinking water, Felix said.

“NDEE is not aware of any documented incidences where a private well was impacted by a (Livestock Waste Control Facility),” she wrote.

And she noted that any investigation isn’t guaranteed to identify the source of high nitrate for a simple reason: Groundwater moves.

Jones, the Iowa water expert, suspects that any mystery about high nitrate isn’t one regulators are clamoring to solve.

“The uncertainty about individual operations … the industry uses that … to avoid responsibility and make the case that it can't be regulated,” he said.

Problems in Hastings

In 2006, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife employee reported that workers at a Hastings-area hog farm were pumping hog waste onto a nearby federal wetlands area. In a separate incident, state regulators alleged, farm employees used a PVC pipe to drain a storage pit into a freshwater channel.

The operation near Hastings, named Inland Foods, eventually entered a court-ordered agreement with state regulators and paid a civil penalty.

Inland Foods is one of a dozen Pillen Family Farms livestock operations that have violated state regulations in the past three decades, NDEE documents show.

Current executives at Pillen Family Farms didn’t respond when asked about specific violations of state rules.

In a statement, Sarah Pillen touted the company’s general environmental protection measures, describing them as “far beyond regulatory requirements.” The company works closely with state regulators, she said. In the company’s history, she said, it has never had a permit revoked.

In 2011, state regulators recommended the installation of monitoring wells on the Hastings-area farm. The nitrate readings came back high.

An inspection then suggested the hog farm violated state rules by housing more hogs than allowed.

High nitrate on site has continued. A downstream monitoring well detected a level of 77.8 parts per million in May. A 2021 NDEE report concluded that “this facility is impacting groundwater quality with a depth to water of 85-100 feet.”

Marty Stange, Hastings’ environmental supervisor, said high nitrate levels may not reflect the hog farm’s manure management. Local construction projects might have altered groundwater flow, he said.

The Flatwater Free Press found no public record suggesting that NDEE further investigated or acted on its 2021 report. An NDEE spokesperson declined to specifically discuss the Inland Foods hog farm.

Generally, the NDEE can order livestock operations it believes is impacting groundwater to increase monitoring, plant trees or relocate lagoons, Felix said.

State rules require hog barns to document where manure is applied. This is meant to prevent overapplication, when leached nitrate can kill fish, cause algae bloom and threaten drinking water.

But Anthony Schutz, a UNL law professor and board member of the Lower Platte South NRD, said such paperwork doesn’t guarantee good stewardship. It’s nearly impossible for NDEE inspectors to watch every acre.

“You keep a bunch of records. You do a bunch of monitoring. You follow all of the rules that are in the permit. But it turns out the rules in the permit don't actually require you to not pollute. And so you wind up with … where we are today,” said Schutz.

Some Nebraskans, including grassroots organizers and those who farm near large livestock operations, say the state needs to hold these operations more accountable.

As governor, Pillen could strengthen rules and “stop the bleeding,” said Graham Christensen, an Oakland-area farmer who focuses on regenerative agriculture and runs a consulting firm.

He could tap into federal funding to promote farming practices that can reduce nitrate leaching, such as planting cover crops, Christensen said. He could step up state regulations such as requiring buffer strips when manure is applied.

“He's ignoring the issue. He’s not wanting to meet with anybody on this thing. He's not publicly addressing our concerns,” Christensen said.

But many others inside Nebraska’s ag industry are dubious of increased regulation.

Osceola farmer Kevin Peterson owns a 4,800-head hog farm and serves on the state Environmental Quality Council, a board that adopts some NDEE regulations. He thinks the current regulations, and a heavy emphasis on education, are working as intended.

After all, overapplying manure is expensive, he said. And Nebraska farmers are increasingly heeding the nitrate problem and taking voluntary action to address it, Peterson said.

“It's a lot easier to envision a robber baron sitting in the office … twisting his evil mustache and thinking about how they could destroy the environment in order to make an extra penny,” said Peterson. “I've yet to run into any of those folks … I do not think Governor Pillen is one of those.”

There’s little debate on one point: The state regulatory framework over hog barns like Jim Pillen’s hasn’t changed much since Pillen became governor.

This April, the NDEE published a letter to Nebraskans concerned about the feedlots, hog barns and chicken farms that surround small towns like Platte Center.

The document summarized the agency’s response to 11 different points of concern over water quality and waste control, after some commenters said the agency didn’t adequately address concerns raised in the rule-making process.

There’s a spot in the document where the NDEE listed any changes it has made in the permit rules in response to these concerns.

In all 11 areas where potential change could occur, the state agency responded with a single word.

“None.”

Sky Chadde, of Investigate Midwest, contributed to this story.

Investigate Midwest is an independent, nonprofit newsroom that covers the agriculture industry.

The Flatwater Free Press is Nebraska’s first independent, nonprofit newsroom focused on investigations and feature stories that matter.

Photos: The business of governing in Nebraska in 2023