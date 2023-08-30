Gov. Jim Pillen announced that his office will move to accommodate ongoing upgrades to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at the Capitol.
The move affects offices on the second floor, where the governor is located, as well as the first floor. The offices are on the northeast side of the building and are considered part of Phase 4 of the HVAC project.
The offices of Pillen, Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly and some support staff offices will be housed temporarily at the State Office Building, 1526 K St.
Office closures include the governor’s reception area and the hearing room, which is commonly used for hosting news conferences, group visits with the governor and other events.
“Part of the allure of the state Capitol is its amazing artwork and architectural beauty,” Pillen said in a news release. “Many people stop by the office, just to see the murals on the wall or to take a photo with Petunia, our bronze pig. I know the reception area will look markedly better, once all the construction and cleaning are accomplished.”
Phase 4 construction is expected to continue through November 2024.
Contact information for the governor’s office will remain unchanged. The phone number is 402-471-2244. Correspondence should be sent to: Office of the Governor, P.O. Box 94848, Lincoln, NE 68509-4848.
Photos: The Nebraska State Capitol through the years
In April 1930, the Sower is ready to be raised 400 hundred feet to the Capitol’s top. The 19½-foot bronze scuplture by Lee Lawrie “emphasizes the importance of agriculture to noble life and civilization."
THE WORLD-HERALD
1936 PHOTO: The State Capitol Building, in Lincoln, where people in street clothes sleep on the lawn during hot days of the 1930's.
THE WORLD-HERALD
2014 PHOTO: The Sower has an ancient agricultural connection. The figure's headband is Egyptian, to note agriculture's global reach and ancient roots.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A $106 million renovation project will include replacing windows at the State Capitol Building on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Sower on top of the Nebraska State Capitol building is shown in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, March 25, 2016.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
A $106 million HVAC renovation project spanning 8 years is underway at Nebraska State Capitol at the State Capitol Building on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019 PHOTO: Pink and blue balloons float past the Sower statue on the Nebraska State Capitol after balloons were released for the 45th annual Nebraska Walk For Life in Lincoln.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Exterior of the scaffolding-clad Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska, Wednesday, March 29, 2000. Part of an eight-year, $21 million renovation project to the landmark, the capitol has been surrounded with scaffolding for the first time in its history to aid workers. The custom made work platform cost about $1.5 million, according to project architect Michael Rindone. It should be up another three years.
JEFFREY Z. CARNEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019 PHOTO: Pink and blue balloons float past the Sower statue on the Nebraska State Capitol after balloons were released for the 45th annual Nebraska Walk for Life.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The north entrance is closed during the inauguration of President Joe Biden at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln on Jan. 20, 2021.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Abraham Lincoln statue at the west entrance of the State Capitol building is seen here on Feb. 7, 1965, in Lincoln.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln on Thursday, February 25, 2021.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
2017 PHOTO: Workers from Davis Erection Company of Gretna and Kingery Construction of Lincoln slowly lower the bowl onto one of four fountains being built at the State Capitol.
PAUL HAMMEL, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska State Capitol.
Digital Sky
The final day of the 106th Legislature at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln on Aug. 13, 2020.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
2005 PHOTO: Art deco artist Hildreth Meiere created the marble mosaics on the floor of the rotunda in the Nebraska State Capitol building in Lincoln.
PHIL JOHNSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
1998 PHOTO: The chamber where senators debate is one of the Capitol's most ornate areas, with a walnut beam ceiling, gold-leaf artwork, limestone and Guastavino tile walls, and marble columns.
BILL BATSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers prepare The Sower for installation. At 19.5 feet tall, The Sower is the tallest human figure sculpted by Lee Lawrie.
Nebraska State Historical Society
Aud Koch removes snow in front of the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A photo taken with a drone looking northeast.
PHOTO COURTESY OF RON KOCH
LINCOLN, NEB. - 09/22/2017 - Fireworks explode over the Nebraska State Capitol tower to conclude the Nebraska 150 Celebration on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. FRANCIS GARDLER/Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER JOURNAL STAR
Audie Taylor of Cozad sits astride Tiny, a palomino quarter horse, and carrying the state flag of Nebraska as he and members of Pony Express Riders wait to deliver a copy of the 150-year old proclamation of Nebraska Statehood to Gov. Pete Ricketts on March 1, 2017, on the west side of the state Capitol.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Taylor Keen (bottom) performs a monologue as Chief Standing Bear before an audience during a Statehood Day celebration March 1, 2017, in the Capitol rotunda.
Journal Star file photo
The state Capitol was quiet last week, but activity will resume on Wednesday when senators return for the start of the 107th Legislature.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER, Lincoln Journal file photo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!