The former mayor of David City announced his plan to seek a seat in the Legislature.

Alan Zavodny will run for the District 23 seat currently held by Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, who will be term-limited after next year. District 23 includes Saunders and Colfax counties, as well as a portion of Butler County.

A registered Republican who has the endorsement of Sen. Deb Fischer, Zavodny is a lifelong farmer and CEO of a service provider for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

As mayor for 12 years, Zavodny oversaw a renovation of David City’s downtown and completion of a drainage system, as well as improvements to local infrastructure, and said he built a track record of making hard decisions.

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Zavodny instituted a mask mandate in November 2020 he said was to protect the most vulnerable in the community of 2,900.

“I’ve learned a lot of lessons from a lifetime of working on a farm and as mayor of David City, not the least of which is that — with some of the most burdensome property taxes in the nation — our tax policies are killing our family farms, ranches and small businesses,” he said in a statement.

Zavodny said if elected, he would fight to protect agriculture from “burdensome and unnecessary environmental regulations,” lower taxes on families and small businesses and help rural areas compete for workers.

Fischer, who served in the Legislature before she was elected to the U.S. Senate, said Zavodny “will stand for our shared conservative Nebraska values.”

“His experience delivering results as David City’s mayor combined with his track record of service to his community will give his district a proven conservative fighter,” Fischer said in a statement.

Zavodny becomes the latest candidate to jump into a crowded race to replace Bostelman.

Earlier this month, Dennis Fujan, a farmer from Prague, and Jared Storm, a small-business owner in David City, announced their candidacies for the seat. An Omaha man, navy veteran Jacob Wolff, also said he intends to move into the district and seek elected office as a state senator.

