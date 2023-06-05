Gov. Jim Pillen on Monday named K.C. Belitz of Columbus — the chief operating officer of the Nebraska Community Foundation — to be the new director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Belitz, who led community development efforts in the Columbus region for 18 years as president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, will fill the vacancy in state government created by the resignation of Tony Goins.

Goins resigned in April following what he described as "false attacks" about a potential conflict of interest tied to his ownership of a Lincoln cigar bar. He had been named economic development director by former Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2019.

Pillen said Belitz will focus on "growing Nebraska" as the state confronts a major workforce shortage that ranges up to 80,000 unfilled jobs.

His position will be "chief bragging officer," the governor said during a news conference at the Capitol.

Belitz can point to Nebraska's "quality of life and incredible workforce," Pillen said, along with its "talented innovators, entrepreneurs and risk-takers" in attracting business development.

The new director understands both rural and urban needs, the governor said.

"This is the time for us to brag about Nebraska," Belitz said.

"And people attraction has to be Job One," he said.

Belitz said the effort "starts with our kids," who Nebraska needs to retain.

Housing and child care will be important factors in attracting and growing the workforce along with the state, he said.

Belitz will assume his new position on July 5.

Pillen also hails from Columbus, where he headed Pillen Family Farms.

