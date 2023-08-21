Amid his visit Monday to the U.S.-Mexico border, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen suggested migrants should "stay on your side of the river" and pleaded with President Joe Biden to "do your dadgum job."

Pillen's comments came amid brief remarks he made at a news conference along the Southern border Monday, where he appeared alongside four other Republican governors in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Nebraska's first-term governor traveled there Monday to visit the 61 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers he sent there earlier this month to aid Texas authorities in their efforts to counter immigration and drug trafficking.

At Monday's news conference, Pillen said his visit to the border town had left him in "disbelief" over the "misrepresentation of the buoys" installed in the Rio Grande by Texas authorities to deter migrant crossings from Mexico.

Pillen seemed to suggest that media coverage of the buoys had cast the controversial floating barriers as dangerous.

"I'm a pig farmer. It's hogwash — pun intended — hogwash," Pillen said of the representation of the buoys, borrowing a line he used in television ads attacking the "radical left and liberal media" amid his run for governor last year.

"The buoys are a deterrent," Pillen said Monday. "They don't cause a Band-Aid, and if they do, I say, 'What the heck? Stay on your side of the river.'"

Pillen also suggested there had been a misrepresentation of who is illegally crossing the border into the U.S.

"We are fighting cartels that are trying to kill our kids," he said. "Kill our kids. That's one thing in the United States that we all surely agree on, right, is our kids? That we're gonna protect our kids."

Pillen was flanked at Monday's news conference by Abbott, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and a group of Army National Guard soldiers who surrounded the governors, all of whom have deployed soldiers or law enforcement officers to the border.

"I took an oath, I swore to the constitution of the state of Nebraska and to the constitution of the United States of America to defend — defend — against all foreign and domestic foes, anybody that's trying to harm us," Pillen said.

"I am here because we — together — have to work to uphold that."

Along with each of the other governors in attendance, Pillen attacked Biden's handling of the growing humanitarian crisis at the border and suggested the president's failure to adequately address illegal immigration had left that responsibility to the country's governors — including him.

"We have to do the work," Pillen said. "And (to the) Biden administration (and) federal government: do your dadgum job. Common sense solves this problem. Follow the leadership of Gov. Abbott."

Before he sent 61 National Guard members to the border to aid Texas authorities in Operation Loan Star this month, Pillen in May sent 10 Nebraska state troopers to assist in drone surveillance for two weeks. Nebraska wasn't reimbursed for the cost of that deployment.

