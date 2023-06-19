Inside the Nebraska Tractor Test Laboratory at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Cornhusker State’s federal delegation on Monday got a look at how agriculture will continue to evolve in the digital age.

UNL researchers and students showed off a robotic planter that doesn’t need a human operator, how satellite images can be converted into useful data to determine nitrogen applications and how new developments in sprayer systems can cut down on pesticide drift.

If the research is cutting edge, UNL administrators, faculty and students told Nebraska’s federal officials, the funding from the government has not been.

Between 2000 and 2019, China has rocketed to the global lead in the amount of money it has funneled into public agricultural research programs, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

U.S. officials estimate China funded nearly $14 billion in agricultural research last year, compared with $8 billion in the European Union and $4 billion in the U.S., the continuation of a downward trend that started during the Great Recession.

India and Brazil rank just behind the U.S. in terms of the inflation-adjusted dollars invested in public agricultural research and development, the USDA said.

“They are right on our heels,” said UNL Vice Chancellor Mike Boehm, who oversees the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. “We’re just falling behind.”

Even a nearly century-old federal program designed to match federal and state dollars for research has fallen out of balance, Boehm said. State funding for those programs now outstrips federal funding 10 to 1, he explained.

Monday’s science fair on East Campus was designed to help demonstrate the breakthroughs made in precision and digital agriculture at UNL as Congress begins to consider the 2023 farm bill.

The once-every-five-years legislation contains a dozen different titles, ranging from crop insurance for farmers hit hard by drought or flooding, to rural development programs, conservation and agricultural research at institutions like UNL.

Sen. Deb Fischer, who sits on the Senate's Agriculture and Appropriations committees, told university officials and members of the media she’s optimistic a 2023 version of the farm bill will emerge with “strong” bipartisan support in areas that matter to Nebraskans.

That includes adequate support for research at UNL, she said.

“We have outstanding programs at this university, we do good work at this university,” Fischer said. “It’s part of my job as a member of the Appropriations Committee to advocate for these great programs we have at this university and the great research that’s done and make sure it can continue and grow.”

Fischer said that while she was confident a deal will get done, she added Congress will need to make decisions about its spending priorities in the coming months, which could lead to “a few bumps in the road.”

Rep. Mike Flood, who represents Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District, which includes Lincoln, said agricultural research remains one of his top priorities along with biofuel development and crop insurance in the reauthorization of the farm bill.

Flood said in particular he wants to continue pushing for development of a USDA research center to be located at Nebraska Innovation Campus.

Construction on the USDA’s National Center for Resilient and Regenerative Precision Agriculture — which got a $25 million boost from the Legislature in 2022 — is slated to begin next year.

“I want us to move as many USDA ag researchers to Innovation Campus to find ways to grow more corn with less water, apply less nitrogen and do what we can every single step of the way to protect the environment while also ensuring our farmers and ranchers are profitable,” Flood said.

The lion’s share of the farm bill — about 80% of the total — will reauthorize the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, school lunch programs and other programs that help provide food assistance to those in need.

An agreement to raise the debt ceiling in early June included new work requirements for Americans ages 50 to 54 who use SNAP, but it would allow exemptions for those experiencing homelessness, veterans or those 18 to 24 who have aged out of foster care.

Rep. Don Bacon said there are handshake agreements to keep those requirements — which received enough support from lawmakers of both parties to pass and will go into effect in 2030 — in place during negotiations on the farm bill.

But like other members of Nebraska’s delegation, Bacon, who represents the 2nd Congressional District, remained upbeat a deal will get done before the existing bill expires at the end of September.

“Like a lot of things in Congress, it will be a little messy, but we will get it done,” he said.

Rep. Adrian Smith, the chairman of Congress’s Ways and Means Committee, said federal lawmakers “need to get this right to the best we can” when balancing the different needs within the farm bill.

He added, pointing to tractors representing the past, present and future of agriculture that served as a backdrop for the news conference, lawmakers also need to think long term about how to best address the challenges ahead.

“We need to constantly be thinking about the future whether it’s in the farm bill or other research projects,” Smith said.

One project federal officials were shown is an “environmentally corrective” spray system, which uses sensors to measure real-time conditions like wind, humidity and temperature to adjust the amount of pesticides being applied to a field.

Thomas Monroe, an agricultural engineering graduate student from Lincoln who helped design the system, said the new system would protect the environment and help farmers cut down on costs by reducing the amount of agrichemicals by as much as half.

Boehm said he believes Nebraska’s federal delegation understands the importance of agricultural research funding — “we’re preaching to the choir a little bit,” he said — but added that putting forward UNL’s biggest and best ideas was meant to show what the future could look like.

“They know these issues, they are leading the advocacy efforts,” Boehm said. “What we’re doing is giving them details they can use as ammunition in their advocacy.”

