An attorney with more than a decade of experience in advocacy at the local, state and federal levels was named the chief lobbyist of the University of Nebraska system on Friday.

Kristen Hassebrook, an associate at Mueller Robak, will replace Heath Mello as NU's lead advocate at the Capitol. She was also named associate vice president for government relations.

NU President Ted Carter said Hassebrook "will be a fantastic addition to our team."

"As a native Nebraskan and Husker alum, she knows our state and university well, and she has spent her career building strong and trusted relationships with leaders in government, agriculture, business and education," Carter said.

"Kristen is exactly the right person to share stories of the university’s work and impact with elected leaders and other officials, both in Nebraska and Washington, whose partnership is so vital to our success," he added.

With Hassebrook's hiring comes a shuffle in Carter's administrative cabinet.

Mello, in addition to being NU's chief lobbyist, was also a vice president of the university system. That position has been eliminated, and Hassebrook will report directly to Carter.

Her salary will be $240,000, according to an NU spokeswoman.

A native of Laurel, Hassebrook graduated with bachelor's and law degrees from UNL and was admitted to the Nebraska bar in 2011.

She was previously the executive vice president for legislation and policy at the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and has served as vice president for legal and regulatory affairs for the Nebraska Cattlemen and as executive director of the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska.

Hassebrook is also a former development director for the University of Nebraska Foundation, where her fundraising efforts focused on the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

In addition to advocacy, Hassebrook has lectured at UNL in agriculture and natural resources ethics.

"The University of Nebraska is a symbol of leadership in education, research and economic advancement for the entire state," Hassebrook said in a statement. "The chance to help chart the path forward for my alma mater, which has done so much for me and my family, is the opportunity of a lifetime."

Hassebrook lives in Raymond and raises livestock with her husband and two daughters.

Top Journal Star photos for July 2023