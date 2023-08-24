When Ted Carter leaves the University of Nebraska to assume leadership at Ohio State University, he’ll be leaving some money on the table.

But the pay and benefits Carter will earn as the next president of Ohio State will exceed what he was being paid at NU, according to an offer letter made public after his hiring was announced.

As part of Carter’s compensation package, the NU Board of Regents granted the eighth president a deferred compensation package of 11.5% of his annual salary — a perk it offers most of its top administrators.

The terms of the deferred compensation package, which is structured to distribute private funds every two years, means Carter won’t collect roughly $113,000 he would have been eligible for if he stayed at NU through 2024.

He will receive $113,000 from that deferred compensation package for this year, however.

Regents in 2022 also awarded Carter a second privately funded deferred compensation package that would pay $340,000 for every full calendar year he remained in Nebraska.

The 64-year-old Carter, who surprised many when he was announced as Ohio State’s 17th president on Tuesday, has pledged to stay at NU’s helm through the end of the year, making him eligible to receive the total package.

If Carter were to leave before Dec. 31, or if regents decided to end his time at NU early, it’s unclear what would happen to his second deferred compensation package.

But, at least based on the board’s past practice, that’s not likely.

When former NU President Hank Bounds announced his plans to resign in March 2019 after 4½ years leading the university system — Carter will have served 4 years — the board granted him the honorary title of president emeritus and allowed him to collect $300,000 in deferred compensation.

Bounds ultimately left the university in August 2019, about four months later, as regents were well into the search for his replacement.

Carter also set his departure about four months out from announcing his new job.

No matter when Carter exits NU, he will be compensated handsomely when he arrives in Columbus, Ohio, early next year.

Ohio State will pay Carter a base salary of $1.1 million — more than the $962,000 he was earning at NU — and he will receive a $250,000 “transition payment” within his first 30 days on campus.

If Carter were to leave the university within one year, he would be required to return the transition payment check in full, the offer letter states.

Carter can also receive a performance bonus of $330,000 — equal to 30% of his base salary — if he meets certain standards set for him by Ohio State.

Last week, after Carter hit 99% of the goals set for him by the Board of Regents, he earned a $144,000 performance bonus. The money, from NU’s state-aided budget, was equal to 11.5% of Carter’s base salary. Carter said he plans to donate the bonus to charity, including to scholarship funds managed by the University of Nebraska Foundation.

Other perks and fringe benefits Carter will receive as Ohio State’s top administrator:

* An annual unvested contribution of $300,000 to a retirement plan for each year he serves.

* A $50,000 allowance every January in lieu of paying for a vehicle, personal travel and other benefits.

* Moving expenses of $45,000. Carter will have to refund the moving expenses in full if he leaves prior to his first year on the job, or he’ll have to repay half of that amount if he leaves within two years.

* An 8,900-square-foot mansion built in 1913 and owned by the university since 2000 where Carter and his wife, Lynda, will live and be expected to hold university-related social events. Ohio State will provide staff and funding for any university-related events held at the mansion.

* Membership to a local country club.

* Opportunities to buy football and basketball tickets.

In all, Carter’s total pay and incentives could top more than $2 million a year at Ohio State. At NU, Carter’s total compensation package reached $1.5 million.

Gov. Jim Pillen, who led the Board of Regents when Carter was identified as the priority candidate to lead NU in late 2019, told 1400 KLIN on Wednesday he was "disappointed" in Carter's decision to leave.

Pillen, a regent for nearly a decade before he won election as governor last November, said he was also disappointed "in higher education in terms of presidents that just don't stick with you."

"Four years and move on to a greener pasture," Pillen told the radio station. "I love Ted Carter, think the world of him, but he gave us his word, we changed things, we improved things.

"Him bailing at this moment is very disappointing," the governor added.

Carter, for his part, said in a letter to NU faculty, staff and students, that "Ohio State offers the opportunity to continue to advance the work and mission of public higher education at another leading Big Ten university."

