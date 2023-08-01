Southeast Community College has embarked on a series of information sessions to explain its plan to raise its property tax levy ahead of a change in how community colleges are funded in Nebraska.
In June, SCC
announced its plan to raise its property tax levy to the maximum allowable under state law — 11.25 cents per $100 of valuation — before funding shifts to the state appropriated "Community College Future Fund" in 2024-25.
A tax reform package (LB243) passed by the Legislature sets a community college's funding at an amount equal to its property tax levy for the 2023-24 school year, or at 7.5 cents per $100 of valuation — whichever is higher.
The distribution to community colleges from the new cash fund will increase 3.5% annually thereafter, while colleges that see enrollment growth in certain educational units could receive additional funding.
Paul Illich, SCC's president, said
raising the property tax levy is necessary to ensure the college can continue to fund its operations into the future while remaining accessible and affordable for students.
"This historic legislation represents a powerful beginning to a proactive approach to investing in Nebraska community colleges to ensure they fulfill their missions to provide a skilled workforce and affordable access to higher education within their service areas," Illich said.
But the plan has
drawn criticism from state senators who say raising the tax levy runs counter to the intent of the law, which was to reduce the property tax burden for Nebraskans.
SCC said it will explain its rationale for doing so and also inform taxpayers how they can claim a tax credit for taxes paid in support of the community college.
The tax credit will offset 50% of the taxes paid to SCC this year and 100% of the taxes paid in 2024.
The information sessions began Monday in York and will continue throughout much of August. All public forums are scheduled from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the following locations:
* Tuesday, Hebron Learning Center
* Wednesday, Nebraska City Learning Center
* Aug. 7, Plattsmouth Learning Center
* Aug. 8, Seward Civic Center
* Aug. 9, Crete (location and time to be determined)
* Aug. 14, Wahoo Learning Center
* Aug. 15, Auburn Memorial Library
* Aug. 16, SCC-Milford campus
* Aug. 21, SCC-Lincoln campus
* Aug. 22, Falls City Learning Center
* Aug. 23, SCC-Beatrice campus
