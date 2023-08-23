Southeast Community College is backing away from a plan to raise its property tax levy to the maximum allowed under state law, but taxpayers will still pay more in property taxes next year.

On Tuesday, the SCC Board of Governors adjusted its planned general fund levy request downward from 9.25 cents to 8.5 cents per $100 of valuation for the 2023-24 school year.

The community college with campuses in Lincoln, Beatrice and Milford, as well as learning centers in six other counties across its service area, will also continue to levy 2 cents per $100 valuation to fund building construction and improvements.

The lower proposed increase comes two months after SCC first proposed the idea of raising its levy to the state-mandated lid in June ahead of a change in how community colleges are funded in Nebraska.

Earlier this year, the Legislature passed a bill (LB243) that will replace property taxes collected by community colleges with state appropriations put into a “Community College Future Fund” beginning in 2024-25.

When the new funding system takes effect, community colleges receive an amount equal to the property tax rate set this year, or 7.5 cents per $100 of valuation — whichever is higher.

The money from the future fund will grow annually by 3.5% thereafter.

With its current levy at 7.37 cents, SCC would have automatically received more funding next year had it held its tax levy steady, but President Paul Illich said the college’s conservative approach to budgeting will put it at a disadvantage moving forward.

In addition to a maximum levy rate, community colleges are also capped at how much their revenue can grow in a single year, a so-called spending lid that prevents the boards from capitalizing on large valuation increases.

SCC is currently operating at about 70% of its spending authority, Illich said, and will potentially have its growth limited further when the funding source changes next year.

Other community colleges that are currently at or near their spending authority will automatically go above those limits when the future fund takes effect, however.

SCC officials, responding to a letter from state lawmakers blasting the plan to raise the levy to the maximum amount, said the law treated the community colleges in an “unfair” way.

But ultimately, SCC decided to steer away from the maximum levy rate after a series of open forums, as well as the reaction of state senators and community leaders.

Illich said SCC looked for "more of a middle ground" after hearing a mix of support and opposition to the plan. He said the college wanted to continue to serve the needs of students and communities, while also ensuring the funding model remains sustainable.

"That really, to me, was an important factor in coming off the max (levy)," Illich said.

The SCC Board of Governors will consider approving the plan on Sept. 26 at a meeting scheduled to be held on the Milford campus.

If the levy is approved, combined with an average valuation increase of 15.3% this year across its 15-county area, the amount of property taxes collected by SCC would jump from $50.8 million to $67.3 million next year.

Together with tuition revenue and state appropriations, SCC’s total general fund will reach $114.3 million this year.

Illich said the community college will need to reevaluate some portions of its budget under the lower tax rate but believes it can “continue to pursue our mission and strategic goals and objectives.”

Some maintenance projects, the purchase of new technology, and some other expenditures will fall by the wayside, Illich said.

And, it will mark the last time the college levies a property tax before the funding model changes.

The plan to reduce the levy is still being panned by some lawmakers, however.

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, who helped craft LB243 this year, said the adjustment downward was the right direction to take, but he said he remained uncomfortable by SCC attempting to raise its levy ahead of the funding change.

“It’s better news for the local taxpayers, but still not consistent with what the Legislature had in mind when we put these provisions in LB243,” Briese said. “It’s still a step in the wrong direction, in my view.”

