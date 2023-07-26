The Higher Learning Commission reaffirmed its accreditation of Southeast Community College, administrators said Tuesday.

Following an external review that evaluated SCC against a set of established standards, the college will maintain its accreditation through July 2033.

Accreditation is required for institutions of higher education to receive federal funds for research and financial aid.

"The Reaffirmation of Accreditation through HLC demonstrates the tremendous commitment, effort and openness of our collective pursuit of SCC's mission, vision and strategic goals and objectives," SCC President Paul Illich Said.

Shawna Herwick, administrative director for accreditation, institutional assessment and planning, led a team of 20 SCC administrators who worked with the Higher Learning Commission throughout the process.

The accreditation process included a meeting with six members of the Higher Learning Commission in April.

"Peer reviewers noted the college community's pride for SCC and its commitment to the open-access mission," Herwick said, "and we are position to continue the college's transformation through implementation of the college's strategic goals."

The Higher Learning Commission is one of six regional accreditors recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.

Top Journal Star photos for July 2023