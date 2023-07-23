Southeast Community College officials told members of the Legislature a plan to replace local property taxes with a newly created state fund puts the college at a disadvantage when compared with other institutions across Nebraska.

State senators scolded SCC last month for its plan to raise the college’s general fund property tax levy to the maximum 9.25 cents per $100 of valuation. SCC also plans to continue levying 2 cents per $100 of valuation to support the modernization of its campuses and facilities.

College officials have said the increase will be necessary to ensure SCC is funded at an adequate level so as to remain accessible for students while also meeting the needs of communities and businesses in its 15-county service area.

The dispute between state lawmakers and SCC stems from the passage of a property tax reform package (LB243) that will replace property taxes with a state-appropriated “Community College Future Fund” beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

Under the language of LB243, the baseline amount of state funding community colleges will receive from the fund will be equal to the general fund levy set for the upcoming 2023-24 school year or an amount equal to 7.5 cents per $100 of valuation — whichever is higher.

Four community colleges are currently under that level — SCC, Central Community College, Mid-Plains Community College and Northeast Community College — but SCC President Paul Illich said the “one size fits all” approach ignores the nuanced financial situations of each.

State statute sets a maximum levy rate colleges can use to generate revenue through property taxes, Illich said, and also puts in place a spending lid that grows marginally every year but which cannot be exceeded.

According to Illich, SCC is currently operating at about 70% of its total spending authority, which he said gives the college room to hike its general fund property tax levy from its existing 7.37 cents to 9.25 cents per $100 of valuation.

If the Board of Governors approves the increase to the maximum level, SCC would still be at about 90% of the state-mandated spending lid before property taxes are replaced by the Community College Future Fund next year.

“My board has been very careful and gone up gradually the last few years,” Illich said, adding that the cautious approach has now put SCC at a potential disadvantage moving forward.

Other community colleges, however, are already near or at their spending lid — mostly the result of large property valuation increases in recent years — which means they cannot raise their levy but will be fully funded when the provisions of LB243 take effect.

In a July 14 letter responding to senators, SCC Board of Governors Chairman Neal Stenberg said “LB243 automatically confers funding benefits to some of the colleges while requiring SCC to take specific action to be treated similarly.”

By raising SCC’s general fund levy to the maximum allowed, the board will set its Community College Future Fund baseline at 144% of its existing general fund property tax requirements, Stenberg wrote to senators.

Mid-Plains Community College, which has a current general fund levy of 5.8 cents, would see its funding increase automatically, setting a baseline of about 139% of its current general fund property tax requirements without its board taking any action.

“This college will get essentially the same increase to its baseline without an increase in its levy that SCC can only get with a levy increase,” Stenberg said. “Indeed, this other college will get exactly the same baseline even if it reduces its levy, which puts it in the enviable position of establishing a baseline without alarming property taxpayers.”

A representative of Mid-Plains said the college has operated at a deficit in recent years to spend down its cash reserve and was planning a 7-8% increase in property taxes to balance its budget this year.

“However, in anticipation of this increase in funding we plan to discuss with our board a minimal increase in property taxes this fall,” said Daniel Stinman, director of marking and public information at Mid-Plains, adding the college was now considering a 2.5-3% hike in its property tax levy.

When the new funding model takes effect, Stinman said a large portion of the funding will be used to offset its deficit budget and identify other areas of need that support students.

Stenberg said increasing SCC’s property tax levy was the only way to put it on a level playing field with other community colleges moving forward.

“Do SCC’s income and sales taxpayers want to more fully support colleges outside of the SCC service area while the needs of our own students and our own business and industry go at least partially unmet?” Stenberg asked.

And Illich said that with property taxes now accounting for 51% of SCC’s revenue, the move to the future fund, which will have capped growth, means SCC will be operating at a deficit moving forward.

Property valuations, on average, were increasing by 5.3% per year, Illich said, meaning that revenue generated from property taxes also increased by that amount. The Community College Future Fund is set to grow by 3.5% per year, meaning SCC will see less revenue once the program starts.

State lawmakers remain unmoved by SCC’s explanation, however, remaining firm on the stated goal of LB243 to reduce property taxes paid in support of community colleges.

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, a member of the Legislature’s Revenue Committee that crafted LB243, said the assumption of lawmakers was that community colleges would remain at their existing property tax levies or move to the mandatory minimum when the baseline year arrives.

“If their needs were met at a lower levy authority, then so be it,” said Briese. “That’s where they should start out, in my opinion.”

While the Community College Future Fund is set to grow annually, the separate state appropriation to community colleges can be increased or decreased by the Legislature each biennium.

“I think actions like this are going to make it more difficult for community colleges to sell future Legislatures on appropriation increases to the traditional state aid,” Briese said. “I would predict future bodies would remember this type of conduct.”

SCC's Board of Governors will meet at the Academic Excellence Center on the Beatrice campus Tuesday for a work session and a regular meeting.

The work session, which will include a discussion of SCC's budget, is set to begin at 12:30 p.m., with the regular meeting to follow at 3 p.m.

