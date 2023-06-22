Bennett, 56, was named the priority candidate for the position by NU President Ted Carter in May.

He was previously the president of the University of Southern Mississippi for nearly a decade, where he earned $600,000 in base salary in 2022, according to the university. He also worked at the University of Georgia.

With his hire, regents agreed to pay the new leader a base salary of $720,000 — a 37% increase over the salary paid to Green.

Green's 2023 salary is $525,300, according to NU budget documents.

Bennett, who will be appointed as a vice president of the NU system — a title given to all four campus chancellors — will also receive a deferred compensation package equal to 11.5% of his annual salary that has become a standard perk for NU administrators, as well as a membership to a country club.

The total compensation package will reach $802,800.

Thursday's vote to approve Bennett's hiring follows a state-mandated 30-day vetting process required for NU's top administrators.

