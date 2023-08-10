Fans planning to attend Volleyball Day at Nebraska later this month can now reserve their parking spaces ahead of time.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced on Thursday visitors to on-campus events at Memorial Stadium, the Bob Devaney Sports Center and Lied Center for Performing Arts can reserve their parking in advance.

"The ParkMobile parking experience reservation services provide the opportunity to plan, reserve and enhance the campus event experience," said Dan Carpenter, UNL's director of Parking and Transit Services.

Users can guarantee their parking spaces at one of more than 50 parking lots on UNL's campus year-round through the ParkMobile mobile device app or on the service's website.

ParkMobile also will show users which lots are available for tailgating ahead of on-campus events. A grill icon will appear next to designated lots.

Alcohol consumption is prohibited on campus, however, including in campus parking lots, and individuals could be subject to fines or other penalties.

After selecting the event, users should explore the map to select a parking spot, or use the search box to browse for locations.

They can then access parking details and a reservation barcode to be printed and displayed in their vehicle.

UNL said the number of parking spots available on campus is limited and encouraged users to request a reservation as soon as possible.

Questions can be directed to UNL's Parking and Transit Services office at 402-472-1800.

