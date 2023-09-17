Nebraska Wesleyan University reported the third-largest incoming class in its 136-year history this fall.

The 440 first-time students and 84 transfers — the most in school history — mark a significant rebound from precipitous enrollment losses the private liberal arts college endured during COVID-19. Three in 10 first-year students also hail from Lincoln, the largest number in NWU’s history.

After a record-high 555 new students in the fall of 2019, NWU’s first-year enrollment fell by double-digit percentages in multiple years during the pandemic. Last fall, the school in northeast Lincoln reported just 414 first-year students.

President Darrin Good credited Nebraska Wesleyan’s faculty and staff for redoubling their efforts over the last year to find a message that resonated with prospective students and their families, ultimately allowing first-year enrollment to jump more than 26%.

But even then, he added, it took time for the incoming class to come together.

“It wasn’t until late in the spring that the tide turned,” Good said. “From there, the momentum just kept going through the spring and the summer. This class just came in late.”

Two other private universities in Nebraska that recorded large numbers of incoming students — Hastings College and Concordia University in Seward — said they, too, have seen the behavior of prospective students and their families change over the course of the semester.

Traditionally, May 1 has served as “decision day” for many college-going students, the deadline when they typically notify the school of their plans to attend and submit a housing deposit to secure their spot in a campus dormitory.

Before COVID, schools like Nebraska Wesleyan would generally have an idea of how many students they could expect to arrive on campus for the fall semester in the weeks leading up to that date.

Good said the number of students who told Nebraska Wesleyan they planned to attend and put in a deposit was lagging in March compared with the prior year — a number that raised concerns for the private university’s budget.

By mid-April, just a few weeks later, NWU found itself 50 deposits ahead of where it was the same time a year earlier. That number continued to rise well after May 1, and well into the summer months.

At Hastings College, which reported 347 new students on campus, its largest class in a decade, President Rich Lloyd said acceptances and deposits were tracking positively for most of the year.

The liberal arts college in south-central Nebraska felt good it would be able to meet its “stretch goal” of 300 to 325 students, Lloyd said, and found students willing to engage with recruiters even beyond the May 1 deadline.

“Students and their families are making decisions later in the enrollment cycle than what many of us in the business remember historically,” Lloyd said. “You feel like you have a good sense of a class by historical markers, but at the same time it was really fluid all the way into August.”

Lloyd said students were attracted by the promise of Hastings’ “together-learning environment,” focused on undergraduate education, as well as a new partnership with the Bryan College of Health Sciences for students interested in pursuing a career in nursing.

Adding even 30 students can make a big difference to the life and community of the campus, Lloyd added, as well as give the school a little bit of padding to the tight financial margins it operates under.

Concordia, in Seward, was also just short of its deposits goal by May 1, according to director of admissions Aaron Roberts, before “we blew by it in mid-May.”

“Then, we started setting new goals for our team that were aggressive and we just kept hitting them,” Roberts added.

This fall, there are 434 new students at the private Lutheran university, the largest incoming class in 50 years. Just under 1,200 students, roughly half of them from out-of-state, are enrolled at Concordia this fall.

Roberts said ongoing changes to the deadline for families to submit their information to the Free Application for Federal Student Aid — better known as FAFSA — later in the year could mean students make their decisions even later in the process moving forward.

“Higher education is a competitive market and it’s going to take families time to make the decision that’s right for them,” he said.

Still, all three private schools said this fall’s enrollment signals that students are ready to come back to campus after several years of uncertainty created by the COVID pandemic.

At Concordia, recruitment tends to center around athletics, the fine and performing arts, and students seeking a liberal arts education. Enrollment jumped in all three areas, Roberts said.

The opening of a new music building helped drive up the number of students involved in the performing arts by 60%, he added: “Our faculty just did yeoman’s work with regards to enrollment.”

Good said 48% of Nebraska Wesleyan’s incoming class was recruited to participate in athletics this year, a big draw for the NCAA Division III school, though not everyone will ultimately join a Prairie Wolves team.

NWU’s theater department, small class sizes and opportunities to be a campus leader were also draws for many students, he added.

As the university sought to rebound from dwindling enrollment figures, Good said Nebraska Wesleyan also sought to highlight the financial aid opportunities for students who may not have considered the school due to the cost.

“We realized we really need to support families more and to make our message that Nebraska Wesleyan is an affordable option,” Good said.

Through programs like Access NWU, which provides students from low-income households free tuition, Nebraska Wesleyan saw an increase in Pell-eligible students enroll this year.

Across its student body, roughly 30% of NWU students receive Pell grants to pay for college. In this year’s incoming class, 41% of students are Pell-eligible.

That has helped raise the number of minority and other under-represented students to 30% of the incoming class — double the number from just a few years ago.

“Once families realized that, financially speaking, we can make a competitive offer compared to a state university they assume is going to be significantly less because of the sticker price, they see the value of our small class sizes, personal attention and the ability to do the activities they love,” he said.

Top Journal Star photos for September 2023