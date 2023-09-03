A dozen years after being kicked out of the Association of American Universities, the University of Nebraska said it wants back into one of higher education’s most exclusive clubs.

Earning an invite to rejoin the 123-year-old organization, where membership signals a level of prestige among the top research universities in the U.S., is not guaranteed.

Nor have any of the five institutions that lost or resigned their membership been asked to come back.

NU President Ted Carter, as part of a challenge from the Board of Regents to rethink how the university operates in the face of an estimated $58 million budget shortfall over the next two years, said regaining membership in the AAU should be a priority.

“We’re going to be a bit of an underdog,” Carter said. “I find it to be an interesting challenge.”

The AAU and its 71 members are positioned to influence the direction of higher education on a national level, Carter told regents in a memo outlining his reasoning. Plus, AAU-affiliated institutions receive nearly two-thirds of all federal dollars tagged for research and development.

Carter said the value of a college degree also goes up when a school is operating under the banner of the AAU, which could be a draw for top students and faculty from across the state and country.

“When I look at who’s in and where we are and where we could be,” Carter said in an Aug. 15 interview with the Journal Star, “we should be in that club.”

But, a week later, Carter was announced as the 17th president of Ohio State University, which has been a member of the AAU since 1916. He’ll leave Nebraska at the end of December, long before the university is in any position to be asked to rejoin the AAU.

Still, the goal articulated by Carter earlier this summer has taken hold at NU, invigorating the imaginations of key leaders tasked with carrying it out.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Rodney Bennett and University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Jeff Gold have endorsed the idea, as have faculty leaders and members of the Board of Regents.

Lincoln Regent Tim Clare, in an editorial last week, said getting the University of Nebraska back into the AAU sends the signal that Nebraska aims high.

“I’ve been waking up every day with a new motto,” Clare wrote. “Everything AAU.”

Then and now

When it joined the AAU in 1909, the University of Nebraska was one of the largest institutions of higher education in the country.

The university remained in good standing with the AAU for most of the next century, but a shift in its administrative structure, as well as changes in the value assigned to certain research expenditures, led it to fall out of favor with the organization.

The creation of the University of Nebraska system in the late 1960s led to research spending from UNL, the land grant university campus, and UNMC, its medical school, to be reported separately.

At the same time, the AAU also came to place a lesser value on federal research funds that came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture — which account for roughly $1 in every $5 of research done at UNL today — because those funds are awarded through a formula and not a competitive grant process.

Taken together, UNL was reporting fewer research expenditures than other AAU members that added the work being done at their affiliated medical schools, while also doing more research the AAU places less emphasis on, despite agriculture being at the core of the mission set out for land grant universities.

In 2011, after 102 years of membership, UNL became the first university to be voted out of the AAU by other members, falling two votes short of the two-thirds majority needed to be retained.

At the time, university leaders signaled disappointment or embarrassment in the decision made by other AAU members, and ultimately decided to not make any drastic changes to how UNL was doing business.

“If we make changes to the structure (of the university) or put too much emphasis on that, we take away from the momentum we’ve built the last 10 years,” Clare said in a Journal Star report at the time.

In the decade since, UNL has seen its enrollment grow to record levels (although those numbers have fallen once again) and enjoyed a healthy trajectory in its research enterprise as it has become a stable member of the Big Ten Conference.

But recent changes among top leadership have led to NU to reexamine its apparent indifference in the decade since its removal from the AAU.

Carter said he raised the issue with the Board of Regents when he interviewed for the NU system job in 2019, while Bennett discussed rejoining the AAU during a series of public forums earlier this year.

Bennett said since he started as UNL’s 21st chancellor on July 1, he’s heard “widespread support” for the idea in conversations with senior leaders on campus.

“I think there’s also a very deep appreciation for the heavy lifting that has to take place for that to occur,” he said. “My sense is that everybody is up for the challenge.”

Tiger team

Following his June memo to the Board of Regents detailing the goal of rejoining the AAU, Carter assigned Bennett and Gold to what he calls a “tiger team.”

The small task force headed by the campus chancellors will examine how to realign UNL, UNMC and NU’s central administration office under a single banner for the sole purpose of research spending.

“There are other Big Ten universities that are already doing this dual-reporting with split geographic locations between their flagship and med center,” Carter said.

The University of South Florida, which was recently invited into the AAU, combined three distinct campuses under a single administrative structure to report its research funding.

Carter said that under current available data, combining all three offices into one would immediately take the University of Nebraska from 117th to 66th in terms of federally funded research, doubling what is reported now.

In total research spending, which considers funding from the state, industry, nonprofits and other sponsors, NU would jump from 87th to 55th overnight.

Gold said combining three different reporting figures into one, essentially reversing the separation that occurred in the late 1960s when the university system was created, could also be done without limiting opportunities for campuses to compete for highly sought research grants from sources such as the National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation — sources valued by the AAU.

“By combining into a single reporting structure, I think we’ll send a very powerful message,” he said.

The president of UNL’s Faculty Senate, Kelli Kopocis, an assistant professor of practice in the College of Engineering, said faculty at the state’s flagship campus see the benefits of joining forces with faculty from the medical center in Omaha.

“At the end of the day, AAU membership equals more research dollars, which helps our faculty help our students,” Kopocis said.

Other factors considered

Bennett and Gold say they are also cognizant of other metrics the AAU considers before extending an offer at membership.

“It’s definitely more than just the research enterprise,” Bennett said. “I think a lot of people like to focus on that and it’s certainly part of it, but I think when we make our case, we’ll have to show how successful our students are.”

Improving the four- and six-year graduation rates, the retention rates of students between their first and second years at UNL, as well as how many students are pursing postgraduate degrees, or even what type of jobs they are entering, will also be necessary, Bennett said.

Membership of UNL and UNMC faculty in organizations like the National Academy of the Sciences, the National Academy of Medicine and the National Academy of Engineering will also send a signal the university is ready to rejoin the AAU, Gold said.

Currently, only two UNL faculty are members of the National Academy of Sciences, while just one UNMC faculty member is counted as part of the National Academy of Medicine.

Those numbers are comparable to some of the other universities recently accepted into the AAU. South Florida, for example, has a single faculty member who is part of the National Academy of Sciences. Arizona State University, on the other hand, has 18.

Carter said NU will need to either recruit new faculty who are already members or invest in current faculty in order to boost the university’s numbers.

He has also directed administrative staff to look at how UNL and UNMC stack up against AAU members in other areas considered for membership.

Those include the number of faculty awards and fellowships; how many times research done at Nebraska is cited; books, especially in the "fields of arts, humanities, and social sciences" penned by university researchers; the number of doctoral degrees granted; and the number of postdoctoral appointees enrolled.

“That’s all part of the strategy,” Carter said.

Crème de la crème

There’s no timetable for when UNL could be asked to rejoin the AAU. Bennett and Gold’s tiger team has been tasked to finish a report about realigning the administrative structure by the end of the year.

Carter, who will have a vote within the AAU as president of Ohio State, said it could take five years or longer before UNL is ready to be asked to rejoin the organization.

Other university leaders have signaled their intention to work for as long as it takes.

Clare, who is the chair of the Board of Regents this year and will be intimately involved in the search for Carter’s replacement, said he believes UNL belongs in the “crème de la crème of higher ed institutions.”

That means the responsibility for getting there will likely fall on the NU system’s ninth leader, working in conjunction with campus leaders at UNL and UNMC.

“We’re going to get our metrics set so that when that invitation comes, and I hope it comes sooner rather than later, we’re in position to be able to regain entry,” Clare said.

Top Journal Star photos for August 2023