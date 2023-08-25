The University of Nebraska Board of Regents will form a search committee and solicit help from a search consultant to find the ninth president of the NU system.

Regents met in an emergency meeting on Friday -- three days after NU President Ted Carter announced he would be leaving Nebraska to become president of Ohio State University -- to begin discussing next steps.

Those next steps will occur quickly, according to a memo from Lincoln Regent Tim Clare sent Friday afternoon.

The board plans to convene a President Search Advisory Committee to gather input from university stakeholders in order to develop a job description and priorities for the next university leader.

While there are no size requirements for the committee, past bodies put together for top administrator searches have had between 16 and 23 members.

The search committee, which will include faculty, students, administrators, representatives of the University of Nebraska Foundation and the general public, will also work with a search firm to identify candidates for the job.

Nominations for the committee should be submitted to presidentsearch@nebraska.edu by end of day on Sept. 6, according to the memo.

Regents will also solicit proposals from executive search firms and consider a consulting services contract at a future meeting.

Clare, in a phone interview, said regents decided to move forward quickly during a video conference that was conducted in closed session.

"I think you start now and get going on it," he said. "We had a long talk about that."

He also said NU would seek a presidential candidate "we believe will be able to take Nebraska and the university to higher heights."

"We're not going to settle and hire a president for the sake of hiring a president," Clare added.

Carter announced his plan to stay at NU through the end of the year. He will become Ohio State's top administrator on Jan. 1, 2024.

