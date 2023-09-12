A University of Nebraska research team will seek to develop a first-of-its-kind treatment aimed at protecting U.S. troops from the effects of acute radiation syndrome.

Researchers from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Nebraska Medical Center won a $24.5 million grant from the Defense Health Agency to do the work.

The grant — the third from the Defense Health Agency to Nebraska researchers — was made to the National Strategic Research Institute, NU and U.S. Strategic Command's University Affiliated Research Center.

It is also the largest single-project grant award in NSRI's history.

Acute radiation syndrome (ARS) is caused by high levels of radiation spread by either a dirty bomb terrorist attack, nuclear accident or the deployment of a nuclear weapon, the university said.

David Berkowitz, a UNL professor of chemistry and co-principal investigator on the project, said researchers will look at both prevention and mitigation strategies.

"It is really a challenging space scientifically, but I think that is why our team has been so successful — we have a passion for the purpose of this work," Berkowitz said in a news release. "We bring a truly interdisciplinary approach to the science, leveraging the power of the UNL and UNMC collaboration."

Other researchers include: Yashpal Chhonker, UNMC research assistant professor; Patrick Dussault, UNL professor; Chittibabu Guda, UNMC professor; Tomas Helikar, UNL professor; DJ Murry, UNMC professor; Rebecca Oberley-Deegan, UNMC professor; Massimiliano Pierobon, UNL associate professor; and Robert Powers, UNL professor.

The project is part of the Nebraska Drug Discovery and Development Pipeline, which seeks to connect all four NU campuses in developing therapeutics for conditions that otherwise do not attract much research funding.

UNMC Vice Chancellor for Research Ken Bayles called the acute radiation syndrome project "a cornerstone" of the drug development pipeline.

"It has demonstrated our capability to take specific chemical entities from the conceptual phase to pre-investigational new drug status and, ultimately, to the (Food and Drug Administration)," Bayles said. "It provides proof-of-concept that the ND3P can be leveraged to carry important drug candidates across the 'valley of death,' therefore, serving as an alternate path toward FDA approval."

The grant announcement was lauded by NU President Ted Carter, who said it signaled Nebraska was playing a lead role in this type of work, and UNMC Chancellor Jeff Gold, who said it showed the strength of the university's interdisciplinary work.

"This is an example of the national impact that is possible when the University of Nebraska system's top investigators collaborate across the individual institutions," Gold said.

Photos: Historic UNL buildings University of Nebraska-Lincoln buildings; Architectural Hall UNL CBA building UNL Temple Building UNL Morrill Hall Cather Hall, Pound Hall Teachers College Brace Laboratory Brace Hall University of Nebraska astronomical observatory UNL Architecture Hall University of Nebraska-Lincoln buildings; Architectural Hall Cather Hall, Pound Hall University of Nebraska-Lincoln buildings; Architectural Hall