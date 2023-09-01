The University of Nebraska Foundation said it raised a record $354.5 million from more than 58,000 donors in its fiscal year that ended on June 30.

The donations, which came after the 2022 public announcement of the "Only in Nebraska" campaign, mark the fourth consecutive year annual giving to the NU Foundation has exceeded $300 million.

Last year, the foundation reported nearly 60,600 donors, a record amount, who gave a total of $300.6 million.

NU President Ted Carter called this year's amount "a tremendous achievement."

"I continue to be humbled by the remarkable support the University of Nebraska receives from both our private and public partners," Carter said in a statement.

Carter added that the results show NU's latest fundraising campaign resonates with university supporters: "It's about changing the lives of students, growing the workforce and sustaining a vibrant, competitive university that serves people in Nebraska and around the world."

The Only in Nebraska campaign has a goal of engaging with 150,000 donors to raise $3 billion to support NU students, faculty, academic and clinical programs, and the university's research enterprise.

As of June 30, the campaign has generated $1.96 billion from 129,787 unique donors.

The funds have benefited all of NU's campuses, clinical partner Nebraska Medicine, and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

Brian Hastings, president and CEO of the NU Foundation, said the campaign's supporters "understand the power of a University of Nebraska degree."

"Our supporters are committed to ensuring a high quality, affordable education for Nebraska students and to investing in faculty who are an important source of intellectual capital for our state," Hastings said in a statement.

This year, donors helped create 112 new endowed funds and 56 new expendable funds to provide students with scholarships and other financial assistance, according to the foundation.

