With 91,000 fans expected to crowd into Memorial Stadium for a volleyball double-header on Aug. 30, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has called off classes for the day.

Chancellor Rodney Bennett notified students, faculty and staff in an email on Wednesday that academic spaces on UNL's campuses would be closed for Volleyball Day in Nebraska.

"This will be a historic day for UNL," Bennett wrote. "It is an incredible opportunity to celebrate Nebraska's rich volleyball tradition and to show the world how Husker Nation stands up in support of our student-athletes."

Four Nebraska schools will take to a special outdoor court in front of what could be the largest crowd to ever watch a women's sporting event in the U.S.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney will take on Wayne State College at 4 p.m., while the Huskers will play the University of Nebraska at Omaha in a televised match on the Big Ten Network at 7 p.m.

Country music artist Scotty McCreery will play a concert for fans following the last game.

Earlier this summer, the NU Board of Regents approved the sale of beer at the event. Three Nebraska-based breweries, including Zipline Brewing Co., Kinkaider Brewing Co., and Empyrean Brewing Co., will each have beers available for fans.

With the scope of the event more on par with a Husker home football game, Bennett said any buildings not directly connected to the events in Memorial Stadium would be closed.

Classes will not meet in person, but students are asked to check for communications from their instructors about any assignments or "instructional continuity plans."

The Nebraska Union, including the bookstore, will be open to the public, and as will the College of Law, College of Dentistry and University Health Center. UNL's libraries will be accessible to the campus community, and other academic buildings can be accessed with an NCard, UNL said.

UNL told employees who will be working on campus and have a parking permit to reserve their space at no cost, while additional parking spaces will be made available to the public for $10.

Volleyball Day in Nebraska was announced by coach John Cook, Gov. Jim Pillen and NU athletic director Trev Alberts in February.

