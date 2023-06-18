The Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees approved a 3.2% tuition increase for students attending its campuses in Peru, Wayne and Chadron in the coming school year.

Chancellor Paul Turman said the increase, which was approved on a unanimous vote by the board on Thursday, was necessary to close "a sizable budget gap" created by inflation and increases to staffing costs.

"The board understands any tuition increase can place a financial burden on our students and their families and did not make this decision lightly," Turman said. "We remain focused on our commitment to providing an outstanding educational experience."

For the 2023-24 school year, an undergraduate student attending any state college campus will pay $192 per credit hour under the new tuition rate, which would amount to about $5,760 for a full course load of 30 credit hours.

The graduate student tuition rate increased to $240 per credit hour.

According to information included in the Board of Trustees' agenda, the increased tuition revenue will be used to fully fund a salary and benefits package for state college faculty and staff.

State appropriations will cover about 70% of the salaries for state college employees, as well as about 73% of the health insurance package, the administration reported.

"In order to fully fund the salary package, tuition will need to be raised by approximately 3.2% to generate the $1,003,360 shortfall in funding," the agenda states.

The tuition hike will not cover increased costs to utilities, insurance and other operating expenses where state appropriations fell short.

Turman said that while the state college system has raised tuition or fees to cover those costs in the past, he recommended a different way forward in 2023-24.

"Given the strong support from the Legislature and the governor on the total budget packages, the colleges will need to grow enrollments to generate new revenues, or cut costs or services to address the shortfall," Turman said.

The chancellor said the state college system would continue to prioritize scholarships, financial aid, and other forms of assistance "to ensure accessibility and inclusivity remain core principles of our institutions."

Trustees also approved the 2023-24 operating budgets for each college as well as the system office, which total roughly $186.5 million.

